OSCODA – For a over a month the undefeated Oscoda football team was left in limbo; was the season over? Would it ever get its chance at its postponed regional championship game? Friday afternoon the MHSAA announced that its fall post-season tournaments would proceed immediately, ending its five week postponement and setting in motion the Owls return to the gridiron as it prepares for a chance at a division seven championship at Traverse City St. Francis on Jan. 2.
“I think everyone was surprised that we are starting back up,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “When I first heard it, I thought there was no way because of how cold it is out and the weather we may face in preparation for this but this is a chance to play in a regional finals game and a chance to make history.”
The game will take place on a turf surface, at Thirlby Field at 11:30 a.m. In the meantime the Owls will have to prep for the contest in sub-freezing temperatures and during Winter Break. As a part of the MHSAA’s return to play plan, the Owls will also have to take part in rapid COVID-19 testing.
“There is a little bit of mixed emotions (with the players),” Whitley said. “We are heading into Winter Break and everyone gets the news and I think a lot of people were like, is this real? I started calling around, we had a (virtual meeting) with the team and we talked about it and we decided that we are going to move forward and play this historic game.”
With the weather hindering what his team can do, Whitley admits he is going to have to get creative. The team will spend time in the classroom studying film, game-planning in the gym and of course heading outdoors; regardless of weather conditions.
“We will have to start this back up like we do (at the start of the year), with the first three days we will be in only helmets and shoulder pads, to get the kids acclimated,” he said. “I think my biggest challenge though will be get the kids climatized. We will do that by going outside every day.
“The first day, we will be outside about 30 minutes, the second day 50 minutes and the third day (over an hour),” he added. “Getting used to the weather is a big thing and so is getting back in shape; both mentally and physically.”
There has been some concern across the state with how safe it will be to play these games. The Owls play in the regional championship Jan. 2, the state semi-finals are Jan. 9 and the state championship is slated for Jan. 15 and 16; all this after not having played football since Nov. 13 and competing on possibly frozen or snow-covered fields.
“I think anytime the kids put on the equipment there is a chance for injuries,” Whitley said. “If you are prepared, I don’t think there is going to eb any more chance of an injury than there is in any other football game. We will be playing on a turf field that will be completely cleaned off, the only factor we are going to have is what is the temperature; nobody has played a high school football game in January before. We are just going to look at it one day at a time, climatize and get ready to go for the biggest game in Oscoda history.”
Whitley is certainly grateful for not only the opportunity to play this game, but also for a group of athletes that are willing to make the sacrifices to make it happen.
“I think it is awesome that they want to spend their winter break preparing for this game, because we are going to spend most of our break doing that,” he said. “The game is on Jan. 2 and we are back in school face-to-face Jan. 4. “For the kids to be on break but still working hard at it, that says a lot about our kids. They could have just said ‘no, we are done, or thanks coach but we’re not doing that’ but we are going to continue on and play this game and give it everything we’ve got.”