OSCODA – Oscoda once again had rival Tawas Area on the ropes. The Owls were once again not able to finish the pesky Braves however, as they played to a 3-3 tie in non-league soccer action. This is the second time in as many weeks that the teams played to a 3-3 draw.
The Owls scored in the 21st minute on a goal by Wyatt Sturk, though Tawas was able to knot things up about five minutes later.
Oscoda went back ahead with about a minute left in the half to lead 2-1 at the break and it scored about five minutes into the second half to lead 3-1. Those goals were scored by Jayden Conley, in what was his first career goal and Aiden Backstrom.
Tawas closed within 3-2 in the 51st minute and finished off its comeback with just over a minute to play.
Apsitis made 13 saves in goal, Backstrom added three non-keeper saves, Caleb Watson had one assist, Ben Berenkowski had one assist, seven steals and three intercepts and Shane Nowiski and Itsuto Mantani had one non-keeper save each.
On Friday the Owls played at Saginaw Nouvel, where they suffered a 5-3 setback.
Oscoda took a 2-0 lead 17 minutes into the game, but the Panthers tied things up by the half and outscored the Owls 3-1 in the second half.
Caleb Watson led the team with two goals, Tom Wohrle had one goal and Brendan Apsitis had 13 saves. Itsuto Mantani had two assists and one non-keeper save, Michael Wrona had one assist, Shane Nowiski had one non-keeper save, Ben Berenkowski had three steals and five intercepts and John Heisner had two steals and five intercepts.
Oscoda opened the week with an 8-0 home North Star League win over Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, Sept. 23. The Owls led 5-0 at the half and scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to end the night early.
John Stephan had two goals and one assist, Watson added two goals and one assist as well, Backstrom, Andrew Benton, Tom Wohrle and Dylann Judd had one goal each, Apsitis and Wrona had two assists each and Nowiski had one assist and two saves in goal.
Oscoda (10-6-2 overall, 3-1 NSL) was at Fairview on Monday and heads to Alcona today (Wednesday) in a key league game, in what is also the final game of the regular season. With a win the Owls will share a piece of the NSL title for the second year in a row.