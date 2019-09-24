TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area and Oscoda played to a 3-3 tie on the soccer field on Tuesday, Sept. 17. One team was happy with the tie. The other, not so much. Fortunately for the Braves, who erased a two hole deficit twice in the second half were happy with the result against their Iosco County rivals.

“We played a great second half and were doing a good job of ball movement with a nice passing game,” Tawas Area head coach Ken Cook said. “Several players stepped up. It was nice to see freshmen Vinnie Frank, Jake Montgomerey and Mark Bell step up the level of their games. A couple of guys, freshmen and sophomores are playing tough and playing through some injuries and it shows great character and passion.”

Tawas was down 2-0 at the half, but Nick Maynard but the Braves on the board less than four minutes into the second half. Maynard gained control of the ball near the middle of the field, and blasted a shot from 18-yards out that went just over the Oscoda goalkeeper’s head.

Oscoda answered about five minutes later to pull back ahead by two at 3-1, but Vinny Frank was able to put the Braves back within one at 3-2. Frank managed to control the ball out of a scrum near the goal, quickly lofting the ball into the net with 30:17 to play in the game.

The two squads traded scoring chances for the next half hour, until the Braves were able to tie the game at 3-3 with just over a minute to play.

Out of a set-piece started by Logan Gould, Maynard then directed a pass to the middle of the field, with Jeff Shirkey there to accept it. Shirkey took in the pass and fired it just out of reach of the Oscoda keeper.

Tawas nearly had a chance at a game-winner in the final seconds, but time ran out as Gould reached a wide open net.

Goals on the night were scored by Maynard, Frank and Shirkey while Frank, Ed Klenow and Maynard had assists.

Alex Koepke had five saves in goal.

On Thursday the Braves earned a convincing home win over Pinconning, 8-0.

Gould netted three goals, Jake Look had two with Maynard, Shirkey and Ace Shufelt adding one each. Frank and Klenow also had two assists each, with Kyle Reynolds and Gavin Spencer adding one assist each. Ethan Hedglin had one save in the first half and Koepke had three saves in the second half.

“I was glad to be able to get some of the younger guys off the bench, our schedule has been tough and it was nice to get them some valuable experience,” Cook said. “We got some good minutes from Gavin Spencer, Brandt McKinley, Bo Shufelt, Hunter Nelkie and Jordan Finley. They continue to improve and I was pleased with what I saw.”

On Saturday the Braves battled it out in Alpena at the Huron Shores Tournament, where they went 1-2.

Tawas opened the day with a 4-1 victory over Sault Ste. Marie. Koepke had two goals with Klenow and Gould adding one each. Look, Frank, Gould and Mark Bell had one assist each and Hedglin had three saves in goal.

Tawas fell to Alcona 1-0 in the next contest, despite getting seven shots on goal. Koepke had one save.

The Braves finished the day with a 3-1 loss to Traverse City Christian, with Shirkey getting a goal on a pass from Gould. Frank made eight saves in goal.

“We had a great day, it was beautiful weather, for a lot of these guys it was the first time playing on artificial turf and we had a good mix of competition,” Cook said. “The 50 minute Alcona game was too short. We had them under a lot of pressure but just couldn’t get the ball past a very good keeper. Another day, a regulation length game I really thought we were the better team overall but the guys played hard.

“I was very pleased we gave the Traverse City Christian team a challenge. It was 1-1 at the half but we just couldn’t sustain and were tired against a team that had a break when we had to play back to back just coming off the Alcona game.”

Tawas (4-12-1 overall) hosted Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, heads to Oscoda on Thursday and makes the trip to John Glenn on Monday.