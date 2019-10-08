HALE – In order to have a chance at the North Star League championship, the Hale cross country team had to take care of business in the third conference jamboree on Thursday. The hosting Eagles did just that as they were able to edge Fairview, the winner of the first two jamborees. Hale tallied 39 points, just ahead of Fairview’s 42.

“I’m very happy with the way that the kids ran, they ran hard,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “Fairview has three runners that run very close together but our kids ran hard to break up that group.”