TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area football team departed Iosco County for the first time this season Friday night.

The Braves had no problem traveling down to Burton-Bentley, however, as they rolled to a convincing 59-8 victory. This is the most points scored by the team in a single game since the 2016 season.

“We are happy with the win,” head coach Tim Webb said. “I thought we executed pretty well offensively and defensively. We only gave up one big play on defense where we had poor effort and poor tackling that we weren’t happy with. We have some things to fix up, but for the most part we are very happy with the execution of our game plan on offense and defense.”

The Braves opened the scoring with a touchdown run by Lukas Herrick and an extra point by new place kicker Logan Gould. Herrick and Gould adding another touchdown and extra point on Tawas’ next drive and the Braves made it 20-0 after one with Noah Davis tossing a pass to Camden Groff.

Logan Fiske scored on a touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to make it 27-0.

Davis added his second touchdown of the night, this time to Fiske to make it 33-0 and Herrick and Fiske added a touchdown run apiece to make it 47-8.

Ryan Heal scored the final points of the half in the last minute of the second quarter, putting the Braves up 53-8 at the half.

The third and fourth quarters were just eight minutes apiece, on Bentley’s request to shorten the game. Tawas still managed one more score before the contest was over, on a run by Branden Lumsden.

“We saw some good things from Bentley on film, but we were prepared for those things,” Webb said. “Our tackling continues to improve and that’s very encouraging. Every week we are doing things better and better.”

As a team the Braves ran 32 times for 317 yards and seven touchdowns. Leading the way was Fiske with five rushes for 69 yards and two scores, Herrick finished with 60 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, Justin Ulman had four touches for 56 yards, Kayden Spencer ran four times for 55 yards, Heal ran five times for 33 yards and a score, Lumsden had two carries for 28 yards and a score and Sam Weiss ran once for four yards. Davis was three-of-four passing for 74 yards and two touchdowns and also had 12 yards rushing. Goff had one reception for a 40-yard score and Fiske had two receptions for 34 yards and a score.

“Fiske played really well, he continues to get better as a runner and our blocking has been pretty solid,” Webb said. “Davis completed some passes, he was pretty accurate and threw two touchdowns and had another one called back. It was good to see him that accurate.”

The defense was led by Spencer with 11 tackles and Heal had an interception.

Tawas (3-1 overall) hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-0), a team ranked seventh in division eight on Friday. The Cardinals are coming off a 40-0 win over St. Ignace last week.