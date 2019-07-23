EAST TAWAS – The annual Tawas Kiwanis Run by the Bay was another big success. Father Tyler Bischoff and Brigit Foley were the respective male and female race winners, in a field that saw well over 100 entrees, held on July 13 as a part of Summerfest.

“This event has become the largest fundraising event for the Tawas Kiwanis, which will benefit the various children and the community programs supported by the club,” event organizer Ken Cook said. “This year we were pleased to have 114 registrations. We presented 44 awards at the conclusion of the race.”

Bischoff, 30, of East Tawas ran a winning 5K time of 19:36 while Foley, 14, of New Hudson, ran a time of 22:48 and was sixth overall.

Brendan Vasher, 59, of Richmond Hill, Va. was second at 20:04, Jeremy Johnson, 44, of Bay City, was third at 20:05, in fourth was Joshua Green, 19, of Prescott at 21:25, placing fifth was Andre Vasher, 61, of Ann Arbor in a time of 22:32, Foley was sixth, Anna Alexander, 15, of Swartz Creek came in seventh, in a time of 22:59, crossing in eighth was Aaron Williams, of Baltimore, MD by clocking a time of 23:01, Jacob Green, 19, of Prescott was ninth with a time of 23:06 and in 10th was Patrick Foley, 55, of New Hudson, finishing I a time of 23:07.

James Bacarella, 53, of East Tawas was 11th in a time of 23:12, taking 12th was Michael Gaden, 48, of Brighton in a time of 23:20, coming in 13th was Autumn Sterling, 34, of West Branch by timing out at 23:21, Oscoda’s Rachel Jose was 14th at 23:54, in 15th was Cole Winter of Goodrich in a time of 24:26, Kirk Tews, 39, of Oscoda ran a time of 24:26 and was 16th, taking 17th was Armisten Schei (hometown unreported), 49, with a time of 24:51, in 18th was Tricia Reid, 50, of Berkley, in a time of 24:52, Lora Schulwitz, 39, of Ann Arbor was 19th and Ky Barnes, 30, of Hemlock was 20th with times of 25:17 and 25:19.

Also in the race, in finishing order were Jenny Parker, 47, Tawas City, William Richardson, 62, AuGres, Christine Treesh, 45, White Lake, Emily Rasch, 40, Comstock Park, Robin Hoeffel, 55, Goodrich, Amy Fountain, 41, Okemos, Shelly Weiss, 43, Grand Rapids, Karen Alexander, 52, Swartz Creek, Reagan Williams, 50, Baltimore, MD and Mary Dusseau, 58, Luna Pier.

Eirik Schei, 14, was 31st and was followed by Avery Sterling, 10, West Branch, Ellie Winter, 15, Goodrich, Hannah Erpelding, 14, Grand Blanc, Addyson Sterling, 12, West Branch, Brandon Kissane, 21, Saline, Mari Croze, 40, Grand Ledge, Ryan Pletz, 11, Ann Arbor, Mark Pletz, 40, Ann Arbor and Daniel O’Conner, 66, Oscoda.

Other local finishers included Kevin Loew (11, Tawas City) in 42nd, Ashlyn Jose (18, Oscoda) in 51st, Paula Applegate (50, Tawas City) was 55th, Michelle Handy (36, Tawas City) was 56th, Eric Durish (43, East Tawas) placed 57th, Erin Klinger (42, Tawas City) was 70th and Lindsey Martin (31, East Tawas) also competed.

There were also 31 entrees in the 5k walk. Jerry Malone, 59, of Tawas City crossed the finish line first and East Tawas residents Flo Reckman (70) and Jerry Reckman (69) were fourth and fifth. Other locals in the walk were Marilyn O’Connor (64, Oscoda), Tiffany Bischoff (37, Tawas City), Liz Vasher (60, AuGres) and Mindy Davis (39, East Tawas).

Next years’ race will be held on July 11. To view past results and future race information, visit tawas.kiwanisone.org.