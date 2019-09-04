ROSE CITY – Tawas Area and Hale opened up their respective cross country seasons on Thursday as both schools traveled to Ogemaw Heights to compete in the Rau Invitational.

Tawas, competing in the big school division, had its girls team come in sixth with the boys coming in fifth.

“This was a good first race for the team,” head coach Chris Bolen said. “It gave us a good chance to see where we really are at. This was the first race for almost half of our team, so it was a good experience builder and we were missing five of our athletes that are in band, due to a home football game.”

The girls were led by Alexandra Perrot who ran a time of 25:33 and was 45th, Dulaney Noeker crossed in a time of 28:05 and was 81st, Alia Abbott was 101st in a time of 29:35 and Ammy Nguyen ran a 33:28 and placed 122nd.

The boys were led by Brandynn Lehman in a time of 20:45 and 47th lace finish, Logan Madrigal-Silver was 64th and ran a 21:44, Kenneth Manombilang was 69th at 21:38, Gardy McGillis was 104th at 24:29, Sean Mendiola was 120th at 25:53, Charleson Shuart was 122 at 26:38 and Kalman Couturier was 131st by clocking a 28:47.

Tawas runs at the Northwood Invitational on Saturday and heads to the Delta Invitational Sept. 21.

Hale, competing in the small school division, was able to come away with a sixth place finish.

Logan Lewis paced the Eagles with a 44th place finish and time of 20:35, Britt Parkinson was 79th at 22:25, Alexander Fritzler was 82nd at 22:39 and Dylan Koepke ran a 24:40 and was 108th.

Hale is at the Shepherd Invitational today (Wednesday), travels to the Lancer Invitational at Bullock Creek on Saturday and heads to Rogers City for the first North Star League jamboree on Sept. 17.