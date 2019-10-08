WHITTEMORE – No need to tell the Whittemore-Prescott football team just how good Breckenridge is. The Cardinals found out first-hand just how good the ninth ranked Huskies are, falling 42-6 in a road non-league contest.

“It was definitely a game where we knew what we were getting ourselves into before it started and that they would be a tough team and they were,” head coach Tommy Atkinson said. “They had skill in every position and they ran a wide open offense and were able to spread the ball around. They have had a few really good years of football there and are looking at making another run this year. They are a pretty good team.”

The Huskies, who lost in the Division 8 state championship game last year, were able to put up two first quarter scores to lead 13-0 after one.

“To start the game, we got them to punt and then we picked up a first down and fumbled,” Atkinson said. “After they scored we got the ball back and we fumbled again and they score again. Both times we gave them the ball inside the 30. We made mistakes and they took advantage of it; that’s what good teams do.”

Breckenridge put the game away with three second quarter tallies to lead 35-0 at the half and led 42-0 before W-P score with about eight minutes remaining, getting a Dakota McKuen touchdown run from 68 yards out.

“Even though they were down 35-0 in the second half, they said they had fun, they played loose and free,” Atkinson said. “Shawn Lauria had a great block to free McKuen on his touchdown run and once he gets through the first level he is going to run away from anyone in the state, including the fine athletes they have in Breckenridge. We had a lot of good individual moments in the second half that we can highlight and build off of.”

McKuen finished with 111 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries and Dakota Gagnon ran 14 times for 30 yards. Dana Thorson completed one pass to Gagnon, for five yards.

Russell Wilson and Kyle Fenner led the defense with seven tackles each and Gagnon had six. Tyler Watkins added three tackles and had one interception.

W-P (1-5 overall) hosts Oscoda (6-0) on Friday in a North Star League contest. The Owls, who have already clinched the league title, are coming off a 28-7 win over Tawas Area last week and topped W-P 30-6 last season.