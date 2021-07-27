OSCODA – The Paul Bunyan Challenge, a series of triathlons and other racing events involving running, biking and swimming, will be held on Aug. 1.
The events are sanctioned by USA Triathlon, will be held in the area around Lakewood Shores, according to organizers at 3Disiplines.com.
The event will begin at 7:45 a.m. at the Lakewood Shores POA Clubhouse and Beach, located at 7701 E. Cedar Lake Drive.
Those who are interested in registering for the event, or one of the other races, can visit 3Disiplines.com for a wealth of course information and to register.
Registration costs depend on the type of race you decide to enter, and must be done online by midnight July 29, according to organizers.
The event will include an Olympic Triathlon – 1500 meter swim, 28 mile bike, and 10k run, a sprint triathlon, and sprint duathlon, among other events. More information can be found by visiting 3Disiplines.com.