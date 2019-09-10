HALE – The Hale volleyball team made quick work of Fairview in its North Star League opener on Thursday. The host Lady Eagles dominated the entire way, picking up a straight sets win, 25-7, 25-10 and 25-13.

In the first set, Hale raced to a 14-0 lead, with back-to-back kills by Sophie Augustyniak-Irwin that made it 18-6. Morgan Vance followed that with an ace and Abby Parkinson had a well-placed tip-kill at 22-7.

Jori McKulsky had a kill to push the score to 23-7 and Hale added two more points to take the set 25-7.

Brooke Pelton had two aces in the second set to put Hale ahead 7-1. Vance had a spike and Kiara Ludwig added an ace to make it 10-1 and a kill by McKulsky put the Eagles well ahead at 22-9, with Hale easily holding on to that set, 25-10.