TAWAS CITY – It’s safe to say that Tawas Area’s home volleyball match with Oscoda didn’t go as planned Thursday night. The Lady Braves struggled with the Lady Owls service, allowing 16 aces, in what played a major role in their straight sets loss, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-18.

“We struggled in serve-receive and when we struggle with that we cannot run our offense,” Tawas head coach Carol Elowsky said. “I thought our defense did a good job and dug up quite a few of the hits and our block also did a good job pushing the hits to our diggers. We would make good plays and then come back and our serve-receive would be off, so we would allow point runs.”

In the late stages of the first set, the Braves got a strong spike by Paige Barringer, but were still down 18-12. The Braves weren’t able to get much offense going the rest of the frame, falling 25-15.

Back-to-back aces by Barringer in the second set knotted it up at 6-6 and a well-timed spike by Hanna Edmonds kept it tied at 7-apiece.

A pair of kills by Allie Morand helped Tawas hang around, down just 10-9 and another Barringer spike kept them within one at 13-12.

The Owls used four straight aces shortly after, however, surging ahead to a 23-13 lead and finished off the set 25-14.

In the third, Madison Nachtrieb gave the Braves a spark with a pair of kills, the second of which helped them stay within one at 12-11.

Oscoda answered with an 11-2 run to take command of the set at 23-13, with Barringer chipping in with a spike that made it 23-15

Down 24-15, Ally Frank made a play at the net to make it 24-16 and a pair of Oscoda errors helped the Braves make it 24-18, before a Tawas error finished the set and the night off at 25-18.

“Alysse Russo had a strong digging night in the back row as did Olivia Wallace,” Elowsky said. “Our serve-receive was about 25-percent lower than it has been all season. We had a couple of bright spots offensively in Nachtrieb who played well on the opposite for us. I think we just need to focus on getting our serve receive back to where it needs to be so we can run our offense.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 24 the Braves played at Hillman, where they were able to pick up a straight sets win, 25-14, 25-8 and 25-17.

“The girls played well in this match,” Elowsky said. “Edmonds led the team in kills and Hayley Lingo led the team in aces. We really played and served aggressively. Our serve-receive was really on and that allowed our offense to run smoothly. We were able to work all of our players into the match and that will have big benefits down the line. Our defense was a little sluggish but it was a good strong win for the team.”

Tawas played up at Alpena on Monday, heads to the Whittemore-Prescott Invitational on Saturday, heads to W-P on Monday and heads to Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday for a quad match.