HALE – So far so good for the Hale football team. The Eagles, hosting AuGres in both teams’ 8-man season opener, used a steady offensive attack and some shut-down defense to pick up a convincing 30-0 Midwest East Conference victory.

“It means a lot, we lost 50-0 to AuGres last year so everything looks good on paper,” head coach Pete Scott said. “We knew we had a good game plan coming in but still in the back of your mind that this is a team we lost to last year and hadn’t beaten them since 2009, so getting this win was pretty huge. It helps the kids buy in a little more. They work so hard, they need to see the results early on.”

The Eagles opened their scoring with a touchdown run by David Wanty in the opening quarter, with Trent Kangas running in the ensuing two-point conversion.

Wanty added a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter, the second of which had another two point run in by Kangas, giving Hale a 22-0 lead at the half.

“We were pretty disciplined for the most part,” Scott said. “We made our fair share of mistakes and have a lot to correct, but we were pretty disciplined and seemed to be in a little better shape than they were.”

The lone score of the second half was a touchdown pass from Brenden Bernard to Jesse Francisco, with Bernard also running in the two-pointer.

“We had a lot of kids playing on varsity for the first time and on top of that it was pretty wet out there and it was a short week and the JV played right before us, so there were a lot of potential distractions, but on top of all that they played OK,” Scott said. “I thought that the defense and the offensive line as a whole were our strong points. The defensive line played a bend but don’t break game and we were bale to get away with it.”

Wanty finished with 139 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, Kangas had 23 yards on the ground and Josh Bonner had 20. Francisco had two receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown and Garrett Beebe had one catch for 15 yards. Bernard was five-of-10 passing for 119 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, Beebe had 18 tackles and two sacks, Vaughn Kessler Keaton Ludwig had 12 tackles apiece, Kangas had 11 tackles and an interception, Kristian Hesling had nine tackles and two sacks and with eight tackles each were Zach Reed and Lane Caverly.

Hale (1-0 overall) heads to Hillman (1-0, 1-0). The Tigers defeated Posen 36-14 last week and topped Hale 58-6 in last year’s meeting.