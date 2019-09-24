TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area came out swinging in its home volleyball game with Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The Lady Braves won the first two sets but had to hang on for dear life as the night wore on to claim a five sets win 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 24-26 and 15-13.

“The team came out really fired up and played very aggressive,” Tawas head coach Carol Elowsky said. “Our serve-receive was strong as was our defense. Whittemore plays a little different style of game than we are used to, but I think we made the adjustments well to take the match.”

The first set was tied at 22-apiece until a spike by Paige Barringer gave the Braves a 23-22 lead. Barringer followed with a pair of aces at the service lien to give Tawas the set.

In the second set, a pair of aces by Brianna McClure put the Cards ahead 22-20, but a kill by Madison Nachtrieb and a spike by Barringer tied it back up at 22-apiece.

An attack error put Tawas ahead 23-22 and Hanna Edmonds closed out the set thanks to a pair of aces.

W-P managed to pull off narrow wins in the next two sets, but the Braves regrouped to preserve the win.

“We knew they would try to take our setter out of plays so we had worked our opposites Nachtrieb and Ryan Paauwe in practice to take the second ball if that happened and they did a good job setting our hitters. Edmomds remains a very strong blocker in our middle and she had a good night both in blocking and in hitting. Barringer was our kill leader for the night and Alysse Russo led the team in aces.”

Further details on Whittemore-Prescott’s night were not provided by head coach Cathy Blust.

W-P was at Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, hosts AuGres on Thursday and heads to Alcona on Oct. 1.

On Saturday the Braves competed at a quad hosted by Bay City All Saints. The Braves won all three games. They topped All Saints 25-10, 25-2 and 25-14, defeated Cardinal Mooney 25-18, 25-20, 19-25 and 26-24 and overcame AuGres 25-21, 25-13 and 26-24.

“I think the best thing that happened both on Tuesday against Whittemore and on Saturday against the three teams we played is that the sets were long and close,” Elowsky said. “The more we can have our team in the situation where they are playing a tight match the better off they will react when they get to districts because they have played several tight sets before and they have experience to draw on. Setter Kaylee Kaems had a really nice day leading the team in assists. She worked our offense well and her set selection has really improved and Hayley Lingo also had a strong day for us leading the team in serve receive.”

Barringer had 14 kills to lead the way with Edmonds adding 12. Celia Dobbs added eight kills.

“I am really happy to see our offense get balance,” Elowsky said. “It will make us harder to read and block. Dobbs also had one of her best days with eight kills and had a strong day in serve receive. We still need to work our defense better but I think we are on the right track.”

Tawas was at Hillman on Tuesday, hosts Oscoda on Thursday and heads up to Alpena on Monday.