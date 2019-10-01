HALE – The Hale football team dug itself into a deep hole in its home game with Posen on Friday. The Eagles nearly clawed all the way back, but a pair of late scores by the Vikings sealed Hale’s fate in what was a 48-30 Posen win.

“That team is very tough, I’m proud of our efforts but our execution on defense was not good enough and turnovers on offense was an issue,” head coach Pete Scott said. “We had too many guys on defense not doing their one-eight, just freelancing and doing their own thing and it cost us, Posen is too disciplined of a team to make mistakes against.”

The Vikings took the first drive of the game and turned it into points, thanks to a 19-yard touchdown run by Chase Dubie, making it 8-0 just three minutes in.

Posen led 26-8 midway through the second quarter and held a 34-14 lead at the half.

The Eagles rallied by scoring the first two touchdowns of the second half to pull within 34-30, but Posen responded with a pair of late scores to secure the Midwest Conference East Division victory.

“I think we lost this game in the weight room and in the off season, we need to get bigger and stronger as a team if we are to compete against larger opponents,” Scott said. “Again though, we have a lot of “ME” guys on defense that want to make plays instead of just doing their job and as a result put themselves and the team in bad spots. That sort of selfishness will not win you football games against any team, let alone a well-coached Posen team. I’m happy we kept battling, we didn’t panic, we just kept coaching and all night told the kids to play the next play and focus on what you can control.”

David Wanty led the Hale offense with 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 attempts and he also had two receptions for 18 yards. Trent Kangas rushed 13 times for 82 yards and one touchdown and Josh Bonner carried the ball five times for 48 yards and one score. Brenden Bernard was nine-of-18 passing for 103 yards and he also rushed for 23 yards. Garrett Beebe had six receptions for 74 yards.

The Vikings had a big night from Tyler Hincka, who ran for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagle defense was led by Bonner with 12.5 tackles, Keaton Ludwig had 12 tackles, Kangas and Mike Mason had 6.5 tackles each and Beebe had 4.5 tackles.

Hale (3-2 overall, 2-2 Midwest) heads to Pellston (5-0, 4-0) on Friday. The Hornets toppled Atlanta 68-22 last week. Pellston topped Hale 41-12 last season.