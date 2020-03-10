WHITTEMORE – Some nights the other team is just a bit too much to handle. Wednesday was one of those nights for the Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team, as they came up short to eventual district champion Oscoda, 68-46 in a home Division 3 semifinal game.

“They’re the best team we play all year, by far,” head coach Jayme Nickell said. “They deserve it, they work their tail off. (Oscoda head coach) Mark (Toppi) has them in the gym constantly, they deserve everything they get.”

Ali Schmidt knocked down an early shot that tied it at 5-5, and Cameron Gibson hit a three pointer that left W-P behind just 15-8, but Oscoda pushed to a 19-8 lead by the end of the opening quarter.

Americus Caron and Kylie Billeter hit a field-goal each early in the second as W-P was down just 19-10 and 22-12, but Oscoda rolled from there to stake a commanding 37-14 lead by the half.

“We started very well defensively and we were moving the ball offensively,” Nickell said of his team hanging around early on. We were crashing the glass and getting offensive rebounds as will, which was nice to see, usually it is the other way around.”

Billeter also hit a three pointer early in the third, but Oscoda still led 42-17 at that point and led 52-29 entering the fourth.

Schmidt finished with 17 points to lead the way in the loss, Caron put in 11, Gibson hit three treys to finish with nine, Billeter netted five and with four was Sarah Santiago.

“Americus had a good night attacking the rim and made a few outside shots and defensibly she played really well,” Nickel said. “Cameron, when she has it rolling she is on. She rebounds really well too. Ali had a big night with 17 and she gets to the rim at will. They are a good young core, the future is bright for them if they put the work in and get in the gym this summer.”

W-P finishes the season 5-16 overall.