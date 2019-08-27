Standings - as of Aug. 21, 2019
Early Shift
1. Misfits 212
2. Coaches Corner 211
2. Get It Dun 198
4. Sgt. Bilko 197
5. Three Stooges 191
6. Sanford & Sons 181
7. Gazzers 180
8. Them Guyz 177
8. Amigos 177
10. Awful Three 176
11. Gripit n Sipit 175
12. Earl’s Pearls 173
13. Shooters 166
13. Desparados 166
15. Trouble Brewing 159
16. Juan Ever 156
17. Don’t Know 155
Late Shift
1. Slap Blanch 239
2. Bullets & Bush 228
3. Bud-Wei-Sers 214
4. Kant Wyn A LiK 210
4. Fun 210
6. Sub Par 203
6. Taking Shots 203
8. Good-Bad-Ugly 201
9. Shanksalot 199
10. Doug’s Team 197
11. Short Shots 191
12. Par Tee On 186
12. E.S.S. 186
14. Beer Thirty 182
15. Hack Attack 178
16. Beer Run 173
17. Joe & Pour Boys 170
18. Pin High 167
19. Putt Pirates 154
20. Bottoms Up 150
21. Saints & Sinners 144
22. Three Amigos 133