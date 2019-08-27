Standings - as of Aug. 21, 2019

 

Early Shift

1. Misfits 212

2. Coaches Corner 211

2. Get It Dun 198

4. Sgt. Bilko 197

5. Three Stooges 191

6. Sanford & Sons 181

7. Gazzers 180

8. Them Guyz 177

8. Amigos 177

10. Awful Three 176

11. Gripit n Sipit 175

12. Earl’s Pearls 173

13. Shooters 166

13. Desparados 166

15. Trouble Brewing 159

16. Juan Ever 156

17. Don’t Know 155

 

Late Shift

1. Slap Blanch 239

2. Bullets & Bush 228

3. Bud-Wei-Sers 214

4. Kant Wyn A LiK 210

4. Fun 210

6. Sub Par 203

6. Taking Shots 203

8. Good-Bad-Ugly 201

9. Shanksalot 199

10. Doug’s Team 197

11. Short Shots 191

12. Par Tee On 186

12. E.S.S. 186

14. Beer Thirty 182

15. Hack Attack 178

16. Beer Run 173

17. Joe & Pour Boys 170

18. Pin High 167

19. Putt Pirates 154

20. Bottoms Up 150

21. Saints & Sinners 144

22. Three Amigos 133

