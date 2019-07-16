OSCODA – Lakewood Shores Serradella Course will host the 20th annual Pat Copland Memorial Golf Classic this Saturday at 11 a.m.

The competition will be an 18 hole four person scramble tournament. The cost is $65 per golfer and includes lunch at the turn including hotdog, chips and a drink.

There will be awards and door prizes given as well as a free pass to the museum. All proceeds collected will go towards supporting the Wurtsmith Air Museum.

For more information about the upcoming event, contact museum staff at 739-7555.