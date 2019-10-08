TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area cross country teams hosted its annual home invitational on Wednesday. The meet, held at Tawas Creek Golf Course, had just one other team in attendance but still saw the Braves run several fast times. Alcona, the lone other team did not have enough runners to field a team score on either the boys or girls side.

The boys were led by Brandynn Lehmann in first place in a time of 20:31, Kenneth Manombilang was second at 20:49, Logan Madrigal-Silver was third at 21:19, Neil Peterson crossed fourth in a time of 23:17, Nicholas Webster came in sixth by running a 23:30, Sean Mendiola was seventh at 23:48, Grady McGillis ran a time of 23:53 and came in eighth and Kalman Couturier finished in ninth at 24:39.

The Lady Braves had Alexandra Perrot lead the way with a first place finish in a time of 23:32, Dulaney Noeker placed fourth in a time of 25:35, Emily Billinghurst placed sixth at 27:44, Alia Abbot ran a 27:57 and was seventh, Juliette Johnson was eighth at 30:01 and Ammy Nguyen was ninth at 30:02.

Tawas is at the Northern Lower Peninsula Invitational on Saturday at Ogemaw Heights and heads to the Hale Invitational on Tuesday.