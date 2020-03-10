WHITTEMORE – Alcona is just seemingly the foe that refuses to go away for the Tawas Area girls basketball team this season. The Lady Braves, battling the Lady Tigers in a Division 3 district semifinal game on Wednesday, fell 40-38 in a contest that was eerily similar to the teams’ prior two meetings this winter.

Tawas, which lost both regular season games to Alcona as well, was able to take a 38-36 lead on a drive from Carley Bolen with just under two minutes to play.

The Tigers were able to tie the game at 38-apiece on a pair of free throws with a minute to go, and though Tawas appeared to be attempting to run out the clock until for the final shot of the game, instead had the ball stolen on a pass into the paint.

After bringing the ball to its offensive end, Alcona drew a foul with seven seconds to play. The Tiger player drilled both charity shots, forcing Tawas into a last second attempt to tie the game that ultimately fell off the mark.

The Braves struggled a bit in the first quarter, only getting twos from Ally Frank, Lexi LaJoice and Sarah Murringer, as Alcona led 14-6 after one.

Jessie Shaw came off the bench to sink home a three early in the second that made it 14-9, with LaJoice following with a bucket to draw within 14-11.

A three by Carley Bolen gave Tawas a 19-18 lead late in the half, but Alcona went into the locker room with a 20-19 lead thanks to a long two pointer.

Bolen started the third strong as well, getting a short attempt to fall through, and followed that with a three pointer to make it 24-22. LaJoice and Frank tacked on buckets in the paint, giving Tawas its biggest lead of the night at 28-22 and forcing an Alcona timeout.

Alcona pulled within 30-27 late in the period, and got a three pointer from the left corner to find the bottom of the net, knotting things up 30-apiece entering the fourth.

Alcona went on a mini run to take a 34-31 lead, though Tawas was able to get four free throws by Frank and a free throw by Bolen to tie it up at 36-all.

Bolen’s next shot put Tawas ahead 38-36, leading to the Tigers’ four straight free throws.

Bolen finished with 13 points to lead the Braves in the loss, Frank added 11, LaJoice netted nine, Shaw had three and Murringer finished with two.

Tawas finishes the season 8-13 overall.