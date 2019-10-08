HALE – The Hale football team gave it a go, but it wasn’t able to hand an undefeated Pellston team its first loss of the season Friday night. The Eagles, playing on the Hornet’s home field in a Midwest Central East Division 8-man contest, came up short, 48-6.

“Pellston has a great team this year, very well coached and extremely athletic,” head coach Pete Scott said. “In the end we couldn’t keep up with their team speed. The kids played hard but Pellston just had too many weapons for us, hats off to them.”

The Hornets scored on their first offensive play of the game, getting a 35-yard touchdown run to take the early 6-0 lead. Pellston made it 12-0 by the end of the first quarter and held the Hornets put the game away with a big second quarter, leading 40-0 at the half.

Hale had its lone scoring play in the second half, getting a seven-yard touchdown run by David Wanty.

“I thought our defensive line played well, much improved from last week and it helped keep us in the game early,” Scott said. “Offensively we were out of rhythm all night and did not block well up front. We missed opportunities to catch first down balls, we fumbled the ball, we missed blocks on blitz pickups which really hurt us. A great deal of that has to do with Pellston being undefeated, but we need to use this game as a teachable moment, learn from it, and get better on the practice field.”

Brenden Bernard led the Eagles with 93 yards rushing on 18 attempts and was also five-of-14 throwing the ball for 65 yards. Garrett Beebe led the receivers with four receptions for 61 yards and Wanty ran 10 times for 22 yards.

Hale (3-3 overall, 2-3 Midwest) hosts Onaway (4-2, 3-2) on Friday. The Cardinals are coming off a 52-6 win over Atlanta last week and topped the Eagles 48-12 last season.

“It’s homecoming which is always a game you want to win, so the kids are excited and shouldn’t need any extra motivation,” Scott said. “As far as Onaway goes, they are very fast and can get to the perimeter quickly. We need to improve every day in practice and focus on getting better at winning those one on one battles if we are going to win this game on Friday.”