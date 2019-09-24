WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott has seen its roster depleted by injuries in recent weeks. As a result, the wounded Cardinals weren’t able to hang with host Montabella in a non-league football game Friday night, falling 36-6.

“We went into the game with five kids that have started the week before out for various reasons and we kind of scratched and clawed and got some younger kinds in and they gave it their all,” head coach Tommy Atkinson said. “They did their best but we just came up short. We just lack a lot of experience, which is key for winning a varsity football game.”

The Cards managed to stop the Mustangs on their opening drive, however W-P fumbled the ball away after the stop, allowing the Mustangs to scoop and score from 17 yards out.

The Mustangs made it 14-0 before the end of the first quarter on a five-yard scoring run, capping a short three play 29 yard drive.

The Cards had their offensive highlight occur next, as Dakota McKuen ran nearly the length of the field after taking a handoff, romping in from 96 yards out.

“We forced a turnover deep in our own territory and ran a play to get Dakota to the edge,” Atkinson said. “The thing with him is when he gets a step on someone going around the end he is impossible to chase down and he is tough to bring down. He becomes the track star we all see in the spring. That was a pretty special play and an impressive run, giving us a shot in the arm.”

Montabella was able to answer with a quick three play 53-yard drive to take a 22-6 lead at the half and added scores in the third and fourth quarters.

“Defensively we did some really good things,” Atkinson said. “We had a solid defensive game plan and we were able to take the ball away from them a handful of times, which we haven’t been able to do this year. The difference was our offense wasn’t able to sustain drives and consistently move the chains like we have been going into the game.”

McKuen finished with 151 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries and Tyler Watkins added 22 yards on the ground. Dana Thorson rushed nine times for 30 yards.

The defense had Jesse Allen make eight tackles, Watkins and Russell Wilson had six tackles each and Kyle Fenner had five. Thorson and McKuen had one interception each and Wilson also caused and recovered a fumble.

“We are proud of the fact that we had a junior varsity team but we regretfully had to bring the two teams together to have enough for varsity,” Atkinson said. “I’m very proud of the young men who came up from JV and gave it their all and helped us any way they could. I am hopeful we can get more healthy this week.”

W-P (1-3 overall) heads to Alcona (1-3 overall) on Friday in a return to North Star League play. The Tigers are coming off a 48-0 loss to Ogemaw Heights last week. The Cards defeated Alcona 36-30 last year.