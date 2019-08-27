TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area boys soccer team was able to put it all together Friday night, as it played its way to an impressive 5-0 victory.

“Everyone got a fair amount of playing time at Pinconning, it was nice to see the young players get some action,” assistant coach Cody Jordan said.

Leading the way on offense was Logan Gould with two goals while Alex Koepke, Bo Shufelt and Jake Look had one goal each. Vinnie Frank had two assists with Jeff Shirkey and Gould getting one each.

Ethan Hedglin had 10 saves in goal to pick up the shutout.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21 the Braves played at Gladwin, where they came up short by a score of 4-0.

Koepke was in net and gave up four goals, two being on penalty kicks. He also managed to make five saves.

“We are trying alternate formations and experimenting with people in different positions than they might be used to playing to try and see what the right formula is,” head coach Ken Cook said. “Jordan Finley and Mark Bell gave us some good minutes on defense and that I was pleased to see.”

Tawas (1-2 overall) hosted Gaylord on Tuesday, hosts Ogemaw Heights on Thursday, stays at home to play Alpena on Tuesday and travels down to play at Valley Lutheran on Thursday, Sept. 5.