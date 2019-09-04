TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area gave Ogemaw Heights a battle in its home soccer game Thursday. The Braves weren’t quite able to get the job done, however, as they fell 3-2.

“As a team we played much better, we had lots of opportunities that unfortunately we didn’t capitalize on, so we will keep working on our trapping and passing game,” head coach Ken Cook said.

Ed Klenow scored on an assist by Jeff Shirkey and Shirkey also had a goal thanks to a penalty kick. Alex Koepke was in goal, making 13 saves.

“Ace Shufelt is playing great at defense and Shirkey is doing great at midfield,” Cook said. “Jesse Michalski, Jake Look and Vinnie Frank are getting good experience and will be a serious threat to our opponents as they get more experience.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 the Braves dropped a home game to Gaylord, 9-2.