TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area gave Ogemaw Heights a battle in its home soccer game Thursday. The Braves weren’t quite able to get the job done, however, as they fell 3-2.
“As a team we played much better, we had lots of opportunities that unfortunately we didn’t capitalize on, so we will keep working on our trapping and passing game,” head coach Ken Cook said.
Ed Klenow scored on an assist by Jeff Shirkey and Shirkey also had a goal thanks to a penalty kick. Alex Koepke was in goal, making 13 saves.
“Ace Shufelt is playing great at defense and Shirkey is doing great at midfield,” Cook said. “Jesse Michalski, Jake Look and Vinnie Frank are getting good experience and will be a serious threat to our opponents as they get more experience.”
On Tuesday, Aug. 27 the Braves dropped a home game to Gaylord, 9-2.
The Braves gave up four goals in the first 20 minutes to dig themselves into a serious hole early on. Frank scored the Braves’ first goal on an assist by Nick Maynard with six minutes to go in the half and Ace Shufelt made it 4-2 on a penalty kick just over a minute later.
Gaylord booted in a goal just before the half to push its lead back to 5-2 at the half and booted in four more goals in the second half to pull away.
Ethan Hedglin had two saves and Koepke had 19 saves as the two shared time in goal.
Tawas (1-4 overall) hosted Alpena on Tuesday, heads to Valley Lutheran on Thursday, makes the trip to the Elk Rapids Invitational on Saturday and plays at Midland Calvary Baptist on Monday.