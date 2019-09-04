OSCODA – An exciting week one of the high school football season is in the books. With week two upon us, three of the county teams look to stay undefeated while one is hoping to get in the win column and back to the .500 mark.

Oscoda (1-0) at Coleman

(1-0) (at Freeland High School)

The Owls are still excited about their week one win over Houghton Lake, but they’ll have to turn their attention quickly to Coleman on Friday. The Comets, members of the Mid-State Activities Conference used a strong second half effort to edge Farwell 22-16 in week one.

“I don’t know a lot about them, though they do run a spread offense,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “We’re going to see how their athletes stack up against our athletes.. it’s going to be interesting to see where we are at.”

The Comets had quarterback Tyler Germain throw for three touchdown passes and nearly 200 yards in their week one win. Jaden Bovee appears to be his favorite target in that he had six receptions for 84 yards. Bovee also leads the way in the secondary with Bryce Middleton expected to be the team’s leading tackler.

Coleman’s field renovations caused their week one game to be played at Clare High School, with their week two game to be played on Freeland’s turf field.

“It was awesome to get that revenge win over Houghton Lake, especially being the first game of the year but we are going to push the throttle down a little bit now and see where we can go,” Whitley said. “To travel on the road and pick up a victory and come back home 2-0 would mean a lot for them.”

Rogers City (0-1) at Tawas Area (0-1)

Had a few plays gone the other way, both Rogers City and Tawas Area could have secured week one wins. As it was both came up just a couple plays short, thus setting the stage for an ultra important week two battle.

“We have a lot of tough games coming up, but this is the most important one right now,” Tawas head coach Tim Webb said. “There is a lot riding on this game. We just need to reduce the penalties and clean up the turnovers mainly. We turned the ball over too many times last week and we really have to eliminate that.”

The Hurons lost starting quarterback Isaac Hein to an upperbody injury during their 12-8 loss at Whittemore-Prescott last week, but had other strong athletes on the offensive side of the ball, most notably wide receiver and back-up quarterback JD Ellenberger. Shifty running back Lewis Fleminger could also cause problems for the Braves.

“The are really big, they make it tough to move people around,” Webb said. “They run some shotgun this year and they get their guys in space. It’s going to be quite a challenge. Our team has a lot to prove. There were some big expectations for them coming in and they need to have a great week of practice and eliminate some of those mistakes.”

Manistee (1-0) at

Whittemore-Prescott (1-0)

The Chippewas could pose as quite the challenge for the Cardinals on Friday. Manistee has 10 straight regular season games, including last week’s 29-15 victory over Mason County Central last week.

“Manistee is tough and they are a much bigger school than us but we fear no team,” W-P head coach Tommy Atkinson said. “We are going to game plan all week and hopefully put our kids in position to be successful. They went 9-0 last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs and have had a lot of success the last few seasons. They have a chance to be good again this year with the position players that they have.”

Junior Keelan Eskridge is a first year varsity quarterback for Manistee, and had a passing and rushing touchdown last week. Logan Powers appears to be the team’s top rusher with Keegan Bonzheim leading the team in tackles to this point.

“After the game Friday night the kids felt that rush of victory and they were incredibly excited and happy to be in that spot,” Atkinson said. “That gives them something to build off of and hopefully we can do that again this week. We need to focus on doing the little things to get that feeling again. I think this group wants to be pushed and hopefully they can keep that momentum rolling.”

Hale (1-0, 1-0) at Hillman (1-0, 1-0)

It may only be week two, but the importance of this week’s matchup between Hale and Hillman certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Eagles’ head coach Pete Scott.

“It is early, but whoever wins this game is on top of the conference and in the drivers seat to win the whole thing,” he said. “To me, Hillman is the best team in our league. They went 8-1 last year and have a lot coming back. We lost to them by 50 points last year and haven’t beat them since 2008 but we beat them int rack and on the basketball court, so we have to tell our kids that it’s time to start doing that in football.”

The Tigers are coming off a 36-14 win over Posen last week. They have an athletic and accurate quarterback in Nash Steinke and have Gunner Mellingen and Caleb Sanders lead the ground game.

“We went up and watched them play Posen and they are super athletic, they are a team that likes to play basketball on grass, they like to chuck the ball around the yard,” Scott said. “We just have to recognize what formation they are in and get lined up correctly. We’ll have to play assignment football and execute.”