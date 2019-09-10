TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area soccer team wasn’t able to get much going at the Elk Rapids tournament on Saturday. The Braves dropped all three contests during the day.

Tawas opened the day with an 8-0 loss to Elk Rapids, fell 4-0 to Cadillac and came up short to Gaylord 7-0.

Against Elk Rapids Ethan Hedglin had three saves, Gavin Spencer had five saves and Vinnie Frank had three saves. Agaisnt Cadillac Frank made six saves and against Gaylord Frank had eight saves.

On Thursday the Braves dropped a close game at Valley Lutheran, 2-1.

The game was in a scoreless tie into the 67th minute, when Logan Gould kicked in a goal to put the Braves ahead 1-0.

Less than five minutes later the Chargers scored the equalizer and with seven minutes remaining they booted in the game-winner.

“I think it (our goal) lit a fire in Valley because they picked up their game,” head coach Ken Cook said. “We played a new formation and I really felt we had a lot of success with it until we went ahead and then we seemed to relax in the defense and made some errors again.”