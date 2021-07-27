OMER – An East Tawas man was among nine former baseball players inducted into the N.E.M. Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame ceremony was held Sunday, July 18 at the N.E.M. Museum in Omer. Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dave Rozema, a member of the 1984 World Series champions, served as emcee.
Brad Potts of East Tawas was inducted to the N.E.M. Hall of Fame in the Northern Division. He joins fellow Northern Division inductees Mike Harris and Richard “Dick” Champagne. Inducted from the Southern Division were Jim Pavelka, Harvey “Butch” Shoultes and William “Bill” Przygocki while posthumous honorees are Edward Pieniozek, Jerry Sageman and Phil Osier.
Potts started playing in 1974 at the age of 16 and played for Tawas seven years in the N.E.M. He was a pitcher, played first base and caught several games. The Tawas team won the League Championship in 1980.
Potts said he will always remember hitting a homer and a double in his first game against Ossineke at the age of 16.
A three sport athlete in high school, he was All-Conference in baseball and basketball in 1975 and 1976 and in football in 1975. Potts also was named to the All-State team in basketball in 1976 as well as a Michigan All-Star in the Northern Division.
Another highlight of Potts’ baseball career is he started in the pitching rotation at Ferris State as a freshman in 1977.