HALE – The Hale boys cross country team battled it out in Oscoda on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Eagles took second place, just seven points behind first place Fairview.

“The kids ran really well, we had a lot of personal records and they were really fast,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “Logan Lewis got beat in the last five feet from the finish but raced well. Jason Guoan did well in his first league meet and he looks to be promising.”

Lewis finished second in a time of 19:34, Dylan Koepke was eighth in a time of 21:00, Britt Parkinson was ninth in a time of 21:36, Alex Fritzler placed 14th with a time of 22:54 and Guoan ran a 24:29 and was 16th.

Hale hosted the third jamboree on Tuesday and heads to Fairview on Tuesday for the NSL championship meet.

“We’ve been working very hard, getting ready for the next meet, which is at home,” Bradley said. “If we can run as a pack we have a chance to beat Fairview. It’s a long shot, but we have a chance. The home meet will be a pivotal one. If we can win the next two meets we can still win the championship because the tiebreaker goes to the team that wins the final league meet.”