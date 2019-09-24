WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott had the lead at times in its North Star League game at Fairview on Sept. 16. The Cardinals weren’t able to hang on, however, as the Eagles were able to finish stronger to hand them a 7-4 loss.

“For much of the game, we were tied or ahead,” head coach Ann Aldrich said. “Then one of our players (suffered an injury). That put our players in panic mode and it changed the outlook of the game. We will look forward to playing them two more times.”

The Eagles scored early to take a 1-0 lead, though Kenny Freitag booted in an equalizer to make it 1-1. Freitag also scored with abut 13 minutes to play in the half, giving the Cards a 2-1 lead. Fairview knotted things up at 2-2 in the 30th minute.

The Eagles nearly pulled ahead before the half, as they sent a shot towards a wide-open goal. Kaleb Johnson alertly stepped in front of the ball as it neared the goal however, using his legs for a heads-up non-keeper save. Freitag scored three minutes into the second half to give the Cards another lead at 3-2, though Fairview answered with a goal less than 30 seconds later and socked in three more during a 20 minute stretch to take a 6-3 lead with about 14 minutes to play. W-P added another Freitag goal to pull within 6-4 in the 71st minute but gave up another late goal for the 7-4 final.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18 the Cards hosted Oscoda’s junior varsity team, suffering an 8-1 setback. Freitag had the team’s lone goal.

“It was not a good game for us,” Aldrich said. “We had trouble working as a team, communicating effectively, and connecting with the ball.”

W-P (0-6 overall, 0-3 NSL) was at Oscoda on Monday, hosts Alcona today (Wednesday), heads to Pinconning on Thursday and hosts Fairview Oct. 1.