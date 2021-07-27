Standings - as of July 21, 2021
Early Shift
1. Tres Golf Istas 142
2. Do-Overs 129
2. Shooters 129
4. Them Guyz 127
5. Amigos 123
5. Three Stooges 123
7. Desparados 120
8. Awful Three 118
9. Trouble Brewing 117
10. Don’t Know 113
11. Sgt. Bilko 112
12. Misfits 111
13. Earl’s Pearls 105
13. Git It Dun 105
Late Shift
1. Good Bad Ugly 142
2. Pin High 140
3. Bullets & Bush 137
4. Par Tee On 136
5. Hack Attack 134
6. Total Over Haul 130
7. Beer Run 128
8. Fun 125
9. Sub Par 121
10. E.S.S. 120
11. Doug’s Team 119
12. Bud-Wei-Sers 118
13. Putt Pirates 117
13. Bottoms Up 117
15. Short Shots 114
16. Slap Blanch 113
17. Smokem If Ya Gotem 112
18. Shanks A Lot 107
19. Taking Shots 105
20. Joe & Pour Boys 100
21. Saints & Sinners 99
22. Three Amigos 98