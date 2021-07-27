Standings - as of July 21, 2021

 

Early Shift

1. Tres Golf Istas 142

2. Do-Overs 129

2. Shooters 129

4. Them Guyz 127

5. Amigos 123

5. Three Stooges 123

7. Desparados 120

8. Awful Three 118

9. Trouble Brewing 117

10. Don’t Know 113

11. Sgt. Bilko 112

12. Misfits 111

13. Earl’s Pearls 105

13. Git It Dun 105

 

Late Shift

1. Good Bad Ugly 142

2. Pin High 140

3. Bullets & Bush 137

4. Par Tee On 136

5. Hack Attack 134

6. Total Over Haul 130

7. Beer Run 128

8. Fun 125

9. Sub Par 121

10. E.S.S. 120

11. Doug’s Team 119

12. Bud-Wei-Sers 118

13. Putt Pirates 117

13. Bottoms Up 117

15. Short Shots 114

16. Slap Blanch 113

17. Smokem If Ya Gotem 112

18. Shanks A Lot 107

19. Taking Shots 105

20. Joe & Pour Boys 100

21. Saints & Sinners 99

22. Three Amigos 98

