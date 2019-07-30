Standings - as of July 24, 2019

 

Early Shift

1. Coaches Corner 158

2. Misfits 153

3. Get It Dun 150

4. Gripit n Sipit 148

5. Three Stooges 142

6. Sgt. Bilko 139

7. Shooters 135

8. Amigos 133

8. Trouble Brewing 133

10. Them Guyz 132

11. Sanford & Sons 131

12. Awful Three 130

13. Gazzers 128

14. Don’t Know 117

15. Earl’s Pearls 112

16. Desparados 110

17. Juan Ever 103

 

Late Shift

1. Bullets & Bush 189

2. Slap Blanch 180

3. Bud-Wei-Sers 169

4. Fun 168

5. Taking Shots 158

6. E.S.S. 157

6. Beer Thirty 157

8. Kant Wyn A LiK 153

9. Sub Par 150

10. Short Shots 147

10. Shanksalot 147

12. Par Tee On 145

13. Good-Bad-Ugly 140

14. Hack Attack 137

15. Doug’s Team 132

16. Beer Run 119

17. Bottoms Up 115

18. Joe & Pour Boys 112

18. Putt Pirates 112

20. Pin High 97

21. Saints & Sinners 89

21. Three Amigos 89

Tags