Standings - as of July 24, 2019
Early Shift
1. Coaches Corner 158
2. Misfits 153
3. Get It Dun 150
4. Gripit n Sipit 148
5. Three Stooges 142
6. Sgt. Bilko 139
7. Shooters 135
8. Amigos 133
8. Trouble Brewing 133
10. Them Guyz 132
11. Sanford & Sons 131
12. Awful Three 130
13. Gazzers 128
14. Don’t Know 117
15. Earl’s Pearls 112
16. Desparados 110
17. Juan Ever 103
Late Shift
1. Bullets & Bush 189
2. Slap Blanch 180
3. Bud-Wei-Sers 169
4. Fun 168
5. Taking Shots 158
6. E.S.S. 157
6. Beer Thirty 157
8. Kant Wyn A LiK 153
9. Sub Par 150
10. Short Shots 147
10. Shanksalot 147
12. Par Tee On 145
13. Good-Bad-Ugly 140
14. Hack Attack 137
15. Doug’s Team 132
16. Beer Run 119
17. Bottoms Up 115
18. Joe & Pour Boys 112
18. Putt Pirates 112
20. Pin High 97
21. Saints & Sinners 89
21. Three Amigos 89