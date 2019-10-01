TAWAS CITY – A different week. A different venue. Same result. The Tawas Area soccer team, playing on Oscoda’s home field on Thursday night, played to a 3-3 draw with the Owls. This marks the second tie between the teams in as many weeks.

“It was an exciting, hard fought game on both sides,” head coach Ken Cook said. “We had 17 shots on net to their nine, but just couldn’t get around their keeper and defense. I was pleased, we improve on our give-and-go’s and passing every game.”

The Owls led 2-1 at the half and netted another goal early in the second half to make it 3-1. The Braves rallied, much like they did the week before, tying the game with just over a minute remaining.

Oscoda took a 1-0 lead, though Logan Gould knotted things up on an assist by Vinnie Frank to make it 1-1. Oscoda pushed ahead 2-1 with a minute to go before the half and made it 3-1 five minutes into the second half. Jeff Shirkey booted in a goal on an assist by Gould to make it 3-2 and Gould booted in his second goal unassisted to force the tie.

Gavin Spencer was in goal, making six saves.

On Tuesday, the Braves hosted Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, falling 5-1.

“Calvary is a good team, they got a couple of quick goals which put us on our heals but the guys didn’t quit and came back with a goal,” Cook said. “It was 4-1 at the half so we held them to one goal in the second half, which was great because the team has been working so hard. I was particularly pleased with Spencer in goal, he made a lot of great saves.”

Shrikey scored the team’s lone goal, with an assist by Nick Maynard. Alex Koepke had two saves in goal and Spencer made 16 saves.

Tawas (4-13-2 overall) was at John Glenn on Monday and wraps up the regular season on Oct. 7 at Standish-Sterling.