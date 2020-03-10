AuGRES – Hale came painfully close to picking up a district championship Friday night. The Lady Eagles, battling against Mio in a Division 4 title contest in AuGres, came up just short, however, seeing their season ended 31-30.

“This is a tough one,” head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “We really played well in all phases of the game except shooting the basketball. Streaky shooting has bit us all year and it bit us in the first half. Three-for-25 from the field put us down even though we played terrific on the defensive end of the floor.”

The Lady Eagles had an early three by Kiara Ludwig, but could only add two free throws by Abby Parkinson as Mio led 8-5 after one.

In the second, Dalaney Kimmerer connected on a three pointer and Parkinson added a two, that was all the offense Hale could muster as the Lady Thunderbolts netted six points and held a 14-10 lead at the half.

In the third, Brooke Pelton got going with a three and seven points total, with Parkinson adding a trey and a two as it was a 26-22 Mio advantage entering the fourth.

Pelton hit a three in the final quarter, but the Bolts were able to find a way to hang on.

“We really played a solid game and I don’t think either team felt like they deserved to lose,” Parkinson said. “I am really proud of our girls. It was a tough way to say goodbye to the seniors. They are great young ladies that will do great things in their lives. It was a fun year and the girls gave it their all. It is always tough for it to end.”

Pelton led the team with 10 points, Parkinson netted nine, Ludwig chipped in with five and with three apiece was Jori McKulsky and Kimmerer. Pelton, Parkinson and McKulsky also had six rebounds each and Claudia Cadwell had three assists.

On Wednesday, Hale reached the championship thanks to a 40-17 victory over Atlanta.

“Playing a team twice in a week is always a tough task,” Parkinson said. “I am proud of the way we worked and competed. Brooke had another solid game and Jori really came out and played well on both ends of the floor. Abby had a solid game with eight points and eight rebounds. We did a good job on the boards and were able to overcome the high turnovers. It was a good win and exciting to move on to Friday.”

Hale jumped to a 10-2 lead after the first quarter and carried an edge of 20-8 at the half and 31-12 entering the fourth.

Pelton led the team with 12 points and six steals, McKulsky added 10 points and six rebounds, Parkinson had eight points and eight rebounds, Cadwell had five points and three rebounds, Jasmine Harris had three points and four rebounds and Kimmerer had three points and three assists.

On Monday, March 2 the Eagles won a hard-fought battle in their district opener over Fairview, 30-29.

“This game was as tough as they come,” Parkinson said. “We defended fairly well, although Fairview was very aggressive, but offensively they had us shut down for the first half. At halftime we talked that 10 points we had defended well enough to have a chance. We came right out of the gate and cut the lead. Winning the third quarter and getting the lead was a huge momentum swing.

“Offensively Brooke really loaded us up on her back and took us for the ride – 16 points in the second half and the game-winning free throw was a terrific performance. Dalaney Kimmerer had a great game and especially second half as well. She really did a great job of creating scoring opportunities and getting the offense jump-started.”

Fairview led 9-5 after the first quarter and 19-9 at the half, but Hale stormed back to lead 24-23 entering the fourth.

Hale took a 29-25 lead on a lay-up by Pelton with just over a minute to play, and though Fairview managed to tie the game up at 29-apeice, Pelton split a pair of late free throws to seal the win.

Pelton had 17 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals, Kimmerer had five points, three rebounds and three assists, Parkinson, McKulsky, Harris and Cadwell had two points each and Ludwig had four rebounds. Cadwell added three rebounds and two assists.

Hale finishes the season 9-14 overall.