GRAYLING – The wait is over. The 72nd annual AuSable River Canoe Marathon is finally here. The historic race is slated to once again take place Saturday and Sunday and several records have already been broken.

“The last half of July, it seems to go by in a blink, especially for us committee members,” event organizer Ryan Matthews said. “The two weeks after the Curley Memorial just fly by. I fully anticipate a smooth event this weekend though. It’s amazing how much comes together in the last week and all the little details that just get worked in preparation for this great event.”

Ninety-one teams are competing, just four shy of the 2016 record 95. Thirty-nine female paddlers are expected to compete, easily surpassing the previous record of 32, also in 2016. A record number of mixed teams are expected as well.

“We have 91 teams, that’s an excellent field and it is shaping up to be one of the toughest fields to ever race in the marathon,” Matthews said. “There are several teams that could finish in the top five.”

All eyes will be on Andrew Triebold, 43, of Grayling and Steve Lajoie, 43, of Mirabel, Quebec. They won last year’s race in a time of 14 hours, 17 minutes and 36 seconds. This marked a marathon record 10th time they had won together as a team, with Triebold owning 11 titles overall.

“The Spike’s Challenge was in Grayling (last weekend) and they won that race by five minutes and were ahead of marathon record pace while doing it,” Matthews said. “I would definitely say that they are the team to beat. The team with the best chance to beat them would probably be Samuel Frigon and Guillaume Blais. Sam won a couple years ago and Guillaume is one of the best paddlers in North America. After that, you might see the Pellerin brothers (Mathieu and Jim) but it is Andy and Steve’s race, it’s theirs to lose. They’re just that strong of a team.”

As for the record number of women and mixed teams, Matthews sees that as an encouraging sign for the future of the sport.

“The team to beat in the womens’ race is Rebecca Davis and Edith MacHattie,” Matthews said. “They are the defending champions. Our women paddlers have been really getting good over the last 10-to-15 years and it is helping draw more women to participate and more men are willing to race with women in the mixed division. This just helps the sport to grow.”

At least 10 local paddlers are expected to take part in the race, which begins Saturday in downtown Grayling at 9 p.m, near the corner of Ionia St. and Peninsular St. There teams will sprint with their canoe about two city blocks until they reach the river near the Old AuSable Fly Shop and frantically try to get in their boats, get started down the river and separate themselves from the other teams.

Winners of the race are expected to cross the finish line at Finish Line Park, near the AuSable Inn in Oscoda on Sunday, around 11 a.m. Teams have a cutoff time of 4 p.m. To finish the race. In between paddlers will venture down 120 miles of river, several hours of which will be in the dark and portage over six dams. Teams should hit the first dam, Mio Dam around 2 a.m., with Foote Dam serving as the final portage site.

“The event is going to be very similar to years past and there isn’t bridge construction this year so the finish will be a bit more smooth and not as crammed as last year,” Matthews said. “The water is really high on the whole river, so paddlers should be coming down the river faster than they usually do. You might want to plan on the leaders coming in earlier than what’s listed.”

Local paddlers

Rod Matthews, 64, Oscoda

Partner: LJ Bourgeois

Career starts: 16

Best finish: 25th

2018 result: DNF (illness)

Comments: “We should do pretty well, we should be in the middle of the field, if not slightly better if everything goes as planned. My partner (LJ Bourgeois) and I are pretty smooth together so we’re hoping we do well. We just have to get in the water and come home for dinner, that’s the main thing. I am hoping it is a decent night, with hardly any fog. The fog is what got to me last year. It looks like we will have decent water, we keep having rains come in so the water isn’t dropping. Some of the teams that doesn’t matter, but the deeper water is definitely helping us. You never know what happens, but whatever does it will be that way for everyone and we just have to deal with it.”

LJ Bourgeois, 42, Greenbush

Partner: Rod Matthews

Career starts: 2

Best Finish: 66th

2018 result: DNR (last race was 2016, 72nd)

“I am padding with a very experienced paddler, who has done it several times. I am just hoping to do well and hopefully help keep him in the times that he is used to. We are hoping for somewhere around 16 hours and 30 minutes. I’ll just do my best and hopefully we can be competitive in the middle of the pack. We’ll just work hard and endure.”

Jon Webb, 59, Oscoda

Partner: Charles Darchen

Career starts: 24

Best finish: 15th

2018 result: 31st

Comments: “I tell you what, I have trained more and better this year than I have any other year, so physically I feel stronger and faster. I have a very, very good up-and-coming Canadian partner. He has been doing well in the races up in Canada and he and I moved really well together in the Spike’s Challenge this past weekend. We were 14th there and have the potential to move faster. We are still working on things and we used a new boat the other day. It takes some time to gel but we will still be doing some training this week and we’ll hopefully work on getting more finesse and some extra speed. It looks like it is going to be a great race. The competition is awesome, we have the potential, it’s just a matter of putting it together.”

Chris Scully, 59, Lincoln

Partner: Dale Thompson

Career starts: 15

Best finish: 32nd

2018 result: 68th (unofficially – 38 seconds past final cutoff)

Comments: “We made it to Oscoda last year, but rules are rules so we don’t get credit for it. Nothing was going to stop us from getting to Oscoda. I suffered from heat exhaustion and had to get out of the canoe several times from Five Channels down to cool down my core and we even made a wrong turn. There were multiple things during the night that caused us to not make time but nothing is going to stop us and we are going to make sure we get to Oscoda on time this year. Physically, we haven’t had a lot of time in the boat together but we both feel better about it. Dale bought a brand new boat and paddles, we know the river, so we just have to stay healthy. We had a good race at the Spike’s Challenge, we tipped a couple of times, but we still had a good race and we feel like we are ready.”

Jerry Killingbeck, 50, East Tawas

Partner: Keith Wojahn

Career starts: 14

Best finish: 31st

2018: DNR (last raced 2017, 49th)

Comments: “My hopes are to bring our 40-year old cedar strip down to the finish line. Keith and I redid an old cedar strip canoe and that’s what we are going to race. We are going to be a little slower, we know that coming in but we’re doing this for nostalgic purposes. We bought it from Malcom McDougall, his brother Craig used to race it and he (Craig) passed away just a few weeks ago. It is kind of special in a way to try and get the boat down the river for him. It’s a pretty cool boat, we got it all fixed up and we hope to get it down to the finish line in one piece. It’s a lot heavier than other boats, it’s almost like paddling two boats. We got it done a month ago and have been doing the other races in it though and we’ll just do the best we can in it.”

Keith Wojahn, 55, Tawas City

Partner: Jerry Killingbeck

Career starts: 4

Best finish: 49th

2018 result: DNR (last raced 2017, 49th)

Comments: “We have a 40-year old canoe, so our hopes are to get Oscoda with our heavy boat. We are doing it for the old timers. My grandpa raced in the second and third marathons and my dad raced it in the late 50s and 60s and won it in 1960. I am a third generation racer but I didn’t get started until I was older. We are doing it for the tradition and that’s kind of the theme of our canoe. We call it old glory, with the American Flag colors and everything. Hopefully we can get that canoe down the river again.”

Peggy English, 60, Oscoda

Partner: James Miller

Career starts: 3

Best finish: 60th:

2018 result: DNR (last raced 2017, 70th)

Comments: “Like everybody else, my hopes are that we finish and that we finish strong and get through the night without any boat injuries or personal injuries and that we enjoy it. My partner is from Australia but I knew him from last year, when I fed for him. He has been training in Australia and I was down in Florida training over the winter with a few other paddlers down there. Since James has been back we have been on the river pretty much every day.”

Kyle Stonehouse, 25, Grayling (formerly of East Tawas)

Partner: Wes Dean

Career starts: 7

Best finish: 22nd

2018 result: 22nd

Comments: “Wes and I really match well together, we know we have the strength and the mental strength to get there. Our goal is top-10, and we really think we should be there. We would like to be top five, and though that might be overshooting a little bit, we want to shoot for the starts. There are a lot of good teams this year, I think the top-15 teams will all be fast teams. It is definitely going to be a hard night to achieve our goal but I think we are ready. We just have to have a good clean race, be organized, be smart and stay level-headed. I think we have the mental strength and we have a great crew, who is going to take care of us pretty well and I think they are going to be the reason we achieve our goal.”

Robby Kimsel, 47, East Tawas

Partner: Mickey Kimsel

Career starts: 2

Best finish: 62nd

2018 result: DNF (boat damage)

Comments: “My brother Mickey is brand new to the sport, but he is doing well. I learned from my other brother Joey the last couple of years so I’ve spent much of the last year teaching Mickey what I learned from him. Really, this year is just a big training year for us because he has never done it. I love paddling with my brothers though, it’s good fun and you learn a lot about each other as well. Our goal is pretty simple, we want to hit our timing points and to finish the race.”

Shawn Spallinger, 42, Oscoda

Partner: Carrie Montgomery

Career starts: 4

Best finish: 25th

2018 result: DNR (last raced 2017, 63rd)

Carrie Montgomery, 49, Mikado

Partner: Shawn Spallinger:

Career starts: 18 Best finish: 16th; 2018 result: DNR (last raced 2015, 29th)