HALE – Some games are remembered for memorable battle on the court. Some are better remembered for the celebration that followed. Thursday night’s home game against Atlanta seemed more of a party at times, as Hale’s boys basketball team throttled the Huskies 69-31 to claim their fourth straight North Star League Little Dipper title.

“It is huge,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said of winning the title again. “I look back over the four years and I have been fortunate to have committed basketball players. It is a little easier to win when you have guys that buy in and commit to the team aspects that we are striving for and put the work in and in reality it even started the couple of years before this, building up to this. I’m just proud that I have been a part of it, I’m glad I got to go along for the ride and was just trying to be my piece of the puzzle.”

Knowing they needed a win to secure the title, Hale might have come out a little bit tentative for their standards. Still, the Eagles got an early three by Britt Parkinson and Joseph Kimmerer and capped the opening quarter on a Kimmerer and-one play to claim a 17-2 lead after one.

“It was one of those games that you knew going in that you had a good opportunity to win, but with all that was on the line it makes it feel a little more pressing and the boys were a little tight,” Kimmerer said. “The seniors, and we are senior heavy, with this being their last regular season home game were a little antsy. All those things come together I would say it is one of those nights where you have a little bit of butterflies in the stomach.”

Kimmerer started off the second with a three to make it 20-2 and Trent Kangas closed out the half with an attack on the rim for a 35-10 lead entering the half.

The third saw Keaton Ludwig bury a three to start things off and Kenny Brito finished it off with a nice drive through the lane, putting it to 57-23 entering the fourth.

Kimmerer added a long range there pointer early in the final stanza and Conner Ready drilled a three from the left corner for Hale’s final points of the night.

“With the emotions that we had I was just preaching defense,” Kimmerer said. “That showed after the first quarter, holding them to two points and that gave us room to breath and get back into our style of play.”

Kimmerer finished up with 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Ludwig had nine points and seven rebounds, David Wanty had eight points and five rebounds, Kangas chipped in with six points and three boards, Parkinson had five points, Garrett Beebe had four points and 12 rebounds, Joel Bovee netted four points, Ready had three and Josh Bonner and Brito had two apiece.

“It was a great night for Hale basketball and for our seniors,” Kimmerer said. “All eight seniors played well, got a good amount of time on the court and were all able to score.”

On Tuesday, March 3, the Eagles lost a home non-league game to a strong Ogemaw Heights team, 72-66.

Hale led 20-16 after the first quarter, but the game was knotted up at 32-all at the half and 51-apeice entering the fourth.

Kimmerer led the team with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Beebe had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Ludwig chipped in with seven points and Bovee netted six.

“Another great high school basketball game,” Kimmerer said. “We continue to bring it every night and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. We had a couple bad breaks down the stretch but it was a two point game with 30 seconds to go and had to foul. They converted the free throws to put it away.”

Hale (16-4 overall, 9-1 NSL Little Dipper) hosts a Division 4 district this week. The Eagles opened with Fairview on Monday, with the winner of that game playing AuGres tonight (Wednesday) in the semifinals. The finals are set for Friday, with Mio, Atlanta and Charlton Heston Academy also in the district. The district winner advances to a regional semifinal game at Akron-Fairgrove.

Kimmerer and the Eagles aren’t looking ahead to the likely match-up with Mio in the title game.

“Our focus in practice and in any film that we have done has been to get ready for Fairview,” he said. “They have a couple guys that can play and the goal is to survive and play another day.”