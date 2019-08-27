HALE – The Hale volleyball team didn’t waste any time in facing some tough competition this season.

The Lady Eagles traveled to Houghton Lake on Friday, battling it out against four other teams in their season opening matches. The Eagles went 1-3 on the day but performed admirably, according to head coach Toni Nieman.

“The girls came up against some major competition during the day,” she said. “They played well and we played with our rotations a bit to see which will be the most beneficial for our team.”

Hale opened the day with a 25-21, 24-26 and 16-14 loss to Houghton Lake, then beat Harrison 25-21, 21-25 and 15-6. The Eagles also felt to Ida 25-13 and 25-16 and Lake City 25-13 and 25-11.

Madison Hubbs led the team with 17 points and three aces, Jori McKulsky had 14 points and four aces, with Brooke Pelton and Morgan Vance had 13 points and two aces apiece. Nieman also complimented the work of Kiara Ludwig at libero.

Hale (1-3 overall) hosts Fairview on Sept. 5 in its North Star League opener. The Eagles also play at the Birch Run Invitational on Sept. 7.