TAWAS CITY – It was still a loss, but all things considered the 54-42 setback to Division 1 Bay City Central was still a pretty good showing for the Tawas boys basketball team Thursday night.

“We did some really good things up to the half, from communicating on defense, to putting bodies on guys, taking good shots, etc,” head coach Todd Kaems said of the home loss. “We didn’t contain a couple of their players off the dribble, and we didn’t close out shooters hard enough, but overall it was a solid first half.”

In fact the Braves led for most of the first two quarters and led by as much as 28-21, before a five point spurt by the Wolves trimmed that to 28-26 at the half.

Central tied the game moments into the third, and though a mid-range floater by Camden Groff put Tawas back up 30-28 and a bucket by Eddie Klenow tied it back up at 32-all, the Wolves ended the frame on a 12-2 run to lead 44-34 entering the fourth.

“We made a couple of execution errors and let them get out ahead of us by a few points, and then we started to force some shots,” Kaems said. “We went the first 10 minutes of the second half with six points, and though we missed some easy opportunities, we limited ourselves by some poor shot selection.”

Back-to-back shots by Groff pulled Tawas within 46-38, but a the Wolves led by double digits the rest of the way.

“We played a good team really tough,” Kaems said. “It was a good game to finish the regular season off with.”

Tawas opened the game with baskets by Kayden Spencer, Groff and Klenow to take a quick 6-2 lead, and it led 12-8 on a mid-range bucket by Noah Davis, though a Central three cut that down to 12-11 by the end of one.

A Klenow three pointer kept Tawas ahead 15-13 early in the second, with Groff and Davis baskets giving the Braves slight edges of 17-15 and 19-17.

A Davis three pointer staked Tawas to a 22-17 edge, and Davis also converted an offensive rebound into points that put Tawas up 28-21.

Davis led the Braves with 15 points, Groff was right behind with 12, Klenow finished with nine, Spencer chipped in with three, Logan Gould had two and with one was Nick Maynard.

On Tuesday, March 3 the Braves won a road game at Hillman, 68-41.

“The guys played really hard and it was nice to see,” Kaems said. “Klenow has really become a vocal leader for us on defense, and that has been big. Spencer is taking care of some of our rebounding issues. The rest of our seniors have been playing with a high level of focus. We are trending in the right direction for sure.”

The Braves led 20-4 after the first quarter and held leads of 31-16 at the half and 50-26 entering the fourth.

Groff led the way with 24 points, Davis netted 23, Jace Lear had 10 points, Klenow netted three and with two apiece was RJ Horn, Gould, Kenneth Manombilang and Spencer. Davis and Groff also had 10 rebounds apiece and Groff dished out five assists.

Tawas (8-12 overall) battles in the Division 2 district this week at Clare. The Braves open the post-season with the winner of Monday’s game between Ogemaw Heights and Gladwin. Clare, Standish-Sterling and Chippewa Hills are also in the district, with the finals set for Friday. The district winner advances to a regional semifinal game in Big Rapids on Monday.

“If we are patient and selective with the shots we take, I think we have a great chance to get a couple of wins,” Kaems said. “I think it is safe to say that we aren’t going to lose because of lack of effort.”