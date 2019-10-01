TAWAS CITY – Up two scores and with the ball, the Tawas Area football seemed primed to pull off the upset over sixth ranked Johannesburg-Lewiston Friday night. An errant snap on a punt attempt sailed over the Tawas punter’s head, in what turned out to be an unfortunate sign of things to come in a 26-14 setback.

“That was a tough loss,” head coach Tim Webb said of the homecoming setback. “We knew they were a good team, but we just didn’t make enough plays in crucial moments to come out on top and they did. We had opportunities to go up three or four scores in the first half and didn’t. We need to do that to beat good teams.”

The ball came to a rest on Tawas’ own 27-yard line, where the Cardinals took over with 5:06 left in the second quarter.

Two plays later, J-L connected on a screen pass to a running back who scampered in the rest of the way into the endzone for a 21-yard score, closing the gap 14-7.

The Braves were in good position to push their lead back two scores before the half, but a dropped pass down the middle of the field briefly halted their ensuing drive. Tawas recovered from the drop to get a first down at the J-L 15-yard line, but another miscue prevented the Braves from scoring.

Tawas attempted to run a half-back pass with Camden Groff, but Groff’s well-placed pass was dropped in the endzone. The Braves attempted a 30-yard field goal two plays later, but Logan Gould’s try was partially blocked as time expired on the half.

The Cardinals scored on their first possession of the third quarter to knot things up at 14-all and pulled ahead 20-14 with a score late in the frame and J-L scored again with just under seven minutes left in the game to make it 26-14.

Down 12 points the Braves were forced into a hurry-up offense. Tawas responded well, as Davis was able to complete five passes and march his team deep into Cardinal territory, eventually getting a first-and-goal at the nine. After a short first down run, a second down completion to Justin Ulman nearly resulted in a touchdown, but he was stopped just short of the goal-line. Tawas handed the ball off to workhorse back Lukas Herrick on third-and-fourth down, but he was stopped just short each time, handing Joburg the ball back with 1:53 left to play.

Joburg was able to pick up a first down on its ensuing drive and ran off the clock.

“We made too many mistakes and didn’t execute in key moments,” Webb said. “We need to get better this week. I thought we had some things that were there, but we just didn’t take advantage of them. We also had a hard time blocking one of their linebackers, he made almost every tackle for them.”

Tawas started the night off on the right foot, converting their first two possessions into touchdowns. Logan Fiske scored on a 16-yard touchdown run just a minute into the game and Fiske also had an eight-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-five on the second play of the second quarter. Gould booted in both extra points to make it 14-0.

The Brave defense came up big on Joburg’s next possession, forcing a quick three-and-out. Tawas’ ensuing drive stalled out as well however, leading to the punt that sailed over Davis’ head, and handing the momentum to the Cards.

The Braves were led on offense by Ulman with 15 carries for 106 yards, Herrick ran 11 times for 54 yards and Fiske had six touches for 44 yards and two scores. Davis was nine-of-20 passing for 124 yards, completing five to Groff for 75 yards and one to Sam Weiss for 40 yards.

“Ulman continues to improve as a runner every game, he’s got great vision and patience,” Webb said.

The defense was led by Eldon Humphrey with nine tackles. Kayden Spencer also had seven tackles, despite missing most of the second half with an injury.

Tawas (3-2 overall) looks to bounce back when it hosts rival Oscoda (5-0) on Friday. The Owls are coming off a 54-0 win over Rogers City last week