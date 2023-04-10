TAWAS CITY – To explore how Tawas City’s methods stack up against other similar communities, a classification and compensation study was recently conducted by Municipal Consulting Services, LLC.
A summary of the study process itself, as well as the associated report that was generated, was shared with the Tawas City Council during their April 3 meeting.
The information was presented by Municipal Consulting Services Principal Mark Nottley. He joined the meeting electronically, as the company is based in Colorado.
He explained the objectives of the classification and compensation study, which included determining if the city’s employees are properly compensated in relation to the labor market.
Nottley said that it’s tough times in terms of recruiting, for employers who have a particular need and are looking for good workers, as there is a labor shortage. “So we wanted to make sure that your employees were competitive with the labor market.”
Once this was determined, the next objective was to create new pay grade structures which are equitable and market-competitive.
Nottley said that this will give the council the details needed to make informed decisions about what they’re going to pay people.
“Additionally, we wanted to look at the benefits portion of compensation,” he continued. Cash compensation is one thing, but it’s important to look at the total picture. Therefore, the consultants wanted to bring back data for the council on that, as well, and see whether the employees are competitive with the labor market in regard to benefits.
Another objective was to develop the cost data necessary for the city to make determinations on the new pay grades and possible implementation.
Nottley shared that he has sat on different boards and knows how frustrating it can be to make big decisions without having reliable, concrete data. “And that’s what we’re really trying to do here, is to bring you that information in a report. Whether you implement the report, whether you implement a portion of it, whatever the case – it gives you the information to make those decisions.”
The last study objective was to develop the final report as a system which will allow Tawas City to administer the pay structure over a multi-year period.
Nottley pointed out that the document, which can be updated annually, should last seven to 10 years and will give the city useful data each of those years, on what’s occurring in the labor market.
The study entailed four phases, beginning with classification analysis, which is where the consultants got to know the organization and all of the jobs.
“You’re a small city, and in a small city, people have to do multiple things,” Nottley said. For instance, the city manager is also the zoning administrator. In another example, the department of public works (DPW) staff are involved in various areas; not just the exclusive areas that those in larger communities are. “Everybody has to wear several hats.”
So, he said, it’s key to learn about the jobs and the organization, before moving onto phase two – that being market analysis.
An understanding of the jobs allow for comparisons to be made to the labor market, and this phase was all about seeing where the city sits, relative to that.
Phase three, then, utilized the classification and market information from the first two steps so that pay ranges could be formulated for the employees.
The fourth phase involves implementation. In other words, “Now that we have this data, now that we have pay ranges, what are we going to do with them?” Nottley said.
He went on to describe the multiple tasks that were carried out for each of the phases.
For the classification phase, this included working with the city manager throughout the process, collecting all of the available information on what’s currently in place so that Nottley had some background and conducting a virtual orientation session.
Related to the latter, he said that he had the employees fill out a job questionnaire over several weeks, to provide him with additional details about the work they do. Rather than reviewing the job descriptions only, this gives staff a chance to share more information and participate in the process.
The employees filled out the questionnaires every week, and each of them were later interviewed by Nottley, which included further discussions on all of their respective job duties.
Among the tasks involved in phase two – developing and conducting a market survey – was finding other comparable municipalities to Tawas City, as far as size, geography and so on.
The consultants took into account 13 different communities, many of them in the northern part of the state and in Tawas City’s regional area, but all of them with similar levels of complexity.
Nottley described these as center cities which have their own utilities, a full scope of public safety operations and generally serve the smaller and larger community around them.
The comparable cities included those such as East Tawas, Gladwin, Munising, Rogers City and West Branch. Nottley put a survey together, to which all 13 of the municipalities responded, and he asked a number of questions about their employee wages and benefits. The data was then tabulated and summarized in the final report for Tawas City.
There were also several tasks for phase three, which called for determining a salary structure.
With the survey results/market data now in hand, “we put pay ranges together for all of your positions,” Nottley told the council.
A compa-ratio was conducted, as well. This looked at what Tawas City workers make, percentage-wise, compared to the labor market data that was collected.
Phase three also included presenting implementation options to city officials. “And I calculated the cost of implementation for one particular option, which you may or may not follow,” Nottley said. “But I wanted to give you some substance and something to consider in terms of the cost of putting a new system in place.”
The tasks in phase four consisted of developing a comprehensive final report document as a system, as well as presenting the report – which Nottley did that evening – to the council.
His presentation featured a list of key findings and suggestions, and the first item reads that the new pay grade structure contains 11 recommended pay ranges – one for each job title. The ranges are set up so that there is a minimum, or a starting point for new employees coming in; a mid-point/average; then a maximum, which may or may not be achieved, depending on how the city implements this.
Each pay range is 25% wide, which he said is a typical range for a small municipality in Michigan.
The idea here, and how most of the communities treat this, is based on the premise that people get better over time. New employees would generally start at the bottom and move upward with the passing years. So when a city has a really good worker, for example, this individual would be somewhere near the top of that range.
As for the compa-ratio analysis which was performed, Nottley said that when considering all of the employees in aggregate, Tawas City is about 9% below the average market level of the other municipalities that were surveyed.
Although the city is a bit low in terms of what it’s paying staff, he said that he wasn’t surprised because they’re in a somewhat remote location along US-23. Tawas City is not in the metro area, nor is it on a major thoroughfare. “So, I expected that we would see you a bit below what the market averages are.”
When it came to creating a pay range, he said that what they try to measure and achieve, is whether everyone will fit within that range.
“Well you have nine different employees that didn’t make the minimum, with what they‘re making right now,” Nottley said, noting that many of them are from the DPW.
If the salaries of these employees were raised to what is recommended as the minimum, it would cost the city $28,644.
The final report summarizes this further, giving a breakdown of each position and each employee.
“I don’t know why you’re so low, relative to everyone else, but you are and it’s just a reality,” Nottley went on.
If the city were to use a step system, they would simply sliver the pay range – be it 25% wide or whatever is preferred – into different steps, so there are incremental increases going through the pay range.
Nottley advised that a lot of the municipalities utilize this kind of system, with some having seven steps and others as much as 11. Either way, the employees move up step by step through the system, seniority-wise, and sometimes based on performance.
Should Tawas City opt to implement this, he told the council that they would need to have all of the employees on a step in order to get the system underway.
A rudimentary cost analysis was prepared to estimate one option for implementing such a system. Including the aforementioned $28,644 to bring staff up to the minimum, and the additional increment to bring people onto a step, the anticipated total cost of creating a step system in Tawas City would be $36,261.
As noted in Nottley’s presentation, this number is only presented as a starting point for cost estimation.
Shifting the conversation to benefits, “Your employee benefit package is pretty close to what others are offering out there,” he told officials, also crediting them for maintaining this in a really cost-effective way.
There are differences, though, one being that Tawas City’s potential off-time is quite a bit lower than the other surveyed cities.
When bundling all the personal, vacation, holiday and sick time together, “you’re about a week less than what the average is for the other cities,” Nottley said. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing because it makes you a whole lot more productive, having everybody on the job an extra week in each year.”
The city doesn’t have sick time payouts, either, but many of the other communities allow for some pretty large accruals of sick time. “And that goes on the books. And the value of that sick time increases with each passing year as it sits there,” he said. Then, retirement comes and it’s time to do a payout. “So during that process, you’re carrying that liability on your books, and that liability is increasing.” But by not having those particular policies, Tawas City is avoiding a lot of booked liability.
While those on the employee side may not favor this, “I give you credit for keeping yourself in a fiscally responsible way,” he said.
Nottley also noted that the city doesn’t have any premium cost-sharing for healthcare, which is nice for the employees. However, if Tawas City finds itself in a future situation, where fiscal austerity becomes a primary concern, they may want to look at sharing those costs. “That is the trend.”
Eight of the 13 surveyed cities do so, and several of them require their employees to pay as much as 20% toward their healthcare costs.
As for longevity pay, six of the 13 communities provide this. Tawas City does not, thus further streamlining cash compensation, which Nottley said is another good thing. If the city were to have a step system, a lot of that is going to based on seniority and people will move through those steps as they acquire more time in the organization. Longevity is the same principle and people get longevity pay as they stay with an organization longer, so it’s redundant to have both.
He told the council that there is much more information in the final report that they might want to explore further, such as particular benefits that they’re interested in looking at and additional comparisons to where the city sits, relative to other communities. There are other changes which could result in cost savings and the opportunity to provide a more balanced compensation package, as well.
Nottley also reiterated that there are a variety of ways to move staff through the ranges of a step system, be it based on seniority, performance review, a combination of both or some other option, all of which are outlined in the report for the council’s consideration.
As for the initial implementation estimate of $36,261, he said that since a large portion of this cost is focused on the DPW workers, the city may not want to rectify this all at once; rather, the adjustments could be made over a period of time.
He added that in looking at wages, he’s always found that, “if you don’t pay enough, what you’re going to end up doing is losing your good people.” And in that respect, it’s probably important that the city retains some competitiveness for its top employees.
According to Nottley, a number of cities in Michigan use step systems where the increases are automatic, year to year. Unless there’s an extenuating circumstance, the employee will move forward each year just based on seniority.
“When you’re in a small community, you have an opportunity to use performance evaluation, as well,” he said, when detailing the various options.
Since the city manager knows every job inside and out, this one person can bring the council some great feedback, without a lot of rater bias. On the other hand, that’s not always the case when there are a lot of department heads, each of whom are rating their own staff. “Everybody’s a little different, so you get what’s called rater bias,” Nottley said. “But when you have that one person, you can do a lot with performance evaluation.”
Another step system option the city could consider, is only providing automatic increases to a certain level, such as the midpoint. Following this, they may want the employees to do a little bit extra to earn that additional pay. So the rationale used by some municipalities is to take people up to the midpoint, after which it becomes a “prove it” sort of scenario and, from there on out, the increases are based strictly on performance.
“If you’re mediocre at that point, if you’re not increasing your knowledge and your value to the city anymore, then you’re not going any higher,” Nottley explained.
In reference to the range width, this determines the percentage of increase between steps. And the number of steps the city has inside of the 25% example that was used, will make a big difference in how much the increase will be for the worker.
Spreading this across a five-step system, for instance, means that each of the steps would be worth a little more than 6%. “That’s a lot of money to be handing out for a step increase,” Nottley remarked. “A lot more than I think most people would expect in a pay increase.”
But if that 25% pay range was broken up into, say, nine steps, each step increases or decreases to 3.25%. “So 3% is a whole lot more palatable, in terms of what you can anticipate giving someone for a pay increase,” he said.
“If you went to 11 steps, that would be even lower,” he continued. However, “My recommendation to you would probably be the nine-step example.”
He again noted that if the city decides to move everybody into a step system, and perhaps do so with the DPW over time so there isn’t as big of a financial hit, they can implement the option that works best for them.
For his background, Nottley was previously employed by a public accounting firm. He went on to work for the Michigan Municipal League, where he also started their consulting business.
He has been consulting in Michigan municipalities since 1985, and worked for a couple of large firms before starting his own business, Municipal Consulting Service, in 2009.
Nottley has worked with multiple communities and has done more than 200 studies like the one he recently conducted for Tawas City.
Mayor Brian McMurray said that a number of those on the council have reviewed the report in detail and found it very enlightening. He also acknowledged the effort that went into it, as well as the way it was structured.
“And it does certainly provide us with a lot of data as we look to move forward with how we administer our pay program in Tawas City,” he added.
Councilman Ed Nagy also complimented Nottley and his firm, saying that he found the report to be very informative, and that officials will be studying and discussing it further.
They didn’t take any action on it that night, as the purpose was to simply hear a synopsis of the study, but Nottley said that he hopes the data will be helpful to the city when it comes to making such decisions.