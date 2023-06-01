NATIONAL CITY - Summer fun is what it’s all about in Northern Michigan, and Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) is ready to welcome youngsters back for five weeks of camps, featuring mounted horsemanship camps, as well as the popular wilderness camps.
Pegasus Springs is also eager to welcome back their riders with disabilities this year, with mounted lessons over a six-week period. All camps and therapeutic riding lessons begin on Monday, June 19, with three-day camps Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lessons for the TRC's disabled clients ages 3 and up, will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Lessons are limited and require liability releases and a physician’s release. Pegasus Springs will begin running year-round lessons in their new indoor arena and office/activity area for disabled participants, and will begin another six-week session after Labor Day.
One of the popular camps is Beginning Horsemanship, an unmounted camp which will cover all aspects of horsemanship and is required for all other mounted camps.
The Wild & Unplugged Wilderness Camp is a popular favorite for those not interested in horses; instead, participants will learn archery and all about nature, building forts and hiking along streams.
All camps include activities and crafts, along with snacks and lunch. Camps are for individuals ages 8-16, and partial scholarships are also available for those who can show need.
For pricing and more information on the TRC programs, visit the nonprofit's website at www.pegasusspringsmi.com, or contact Founder/Director Barb Clare at 989-820-1787.