OSCODA – The countdown is almost over. The 75th annual Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon begins on Saturday in downtown Grayling and ends on Sunday in Oscoda. The Marathon is widely seen as one of the greatest canoe races in the world, not only for paddlers, but for spectators as well.
“It is race week so there’s a whole bunch of exciting things happening,” Ryan Matthews, one of the many event organizers said. “We have the Dash for Cash on Tuesday (July 25) and the time trials in Grayling (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) in Grayling. As of now we are at 111 teams, so that is definitely a record field and a very competitive field all the way through. There’s plenty of teams that could end up in the top 10 spots.”
The marathon is of course canoe racing’s greatest sufferfest. The annual race begins Saturday at 9 p.m. on the streets of Grayling, where two-man canoe racing teams begin in a LeMans-style footrace. They’ll carry their canoes over four blocks to the river, near the Old AuSable Fly Shop. Teams frantically place their canoes in the water there, then head non-stop for Oscoda, which they expect to reach 14-to-19 hours later and six dam portages later. The race concludes at Finish Line Park, near the AuSable Inn. Just finishing the 120-mile race is a great accomplishment for most teams.
Steve Lajoie (12-time champion) and Guillaume Blais, both of Quebec, won last year’s race crossing the finish line in Oscoda at 14 hours, 36 minutes and 17 seconds, more than two minutes in front of the second place team. While they Lajoie and Blais will have different partners in their canoes this year, they are both expected to be seen near the front again this weekend.
“Lajoie and Wes Dean (are one of the favorites),” Matthews said. “They took second at the Spike’s Challenge (in Grayling on Sunday) but Steve hasn’t lost a triple crown race in many years and is a really good second half paddler. Wes is an up-and-comer who is definitely making a name for himself.
“Some of the other favorites are Mike Davis and Blais; Mike is always tough in the marathon and Blais is a defending champion in the marathon last year, so they will be battling it out in the top spots. Some of the other teams that will have a good showing will be Ryan Zaveral and Matt Gabriel, they were fast at Spike’s. Chris Issendorf and Pete Mead will be fast and you can never count out Matt Meersman and Weston Willoughby, they could be up there too. Christophe Proulx and Ryan Halstead, they are former champions and won (at the Spike’s) pretty convincingly. I think it will be a close race for most of the way, it will be really exciting.”
Championships will be awarded to the top mixed team and top female team as well.
“The mixed division is shaping up to be quite a race too, there’s three different teams who could take the crown in that,” Matthews said. “The top two women’s teams will be duking it out; Michelle Laprade and Sylvie Nadeau, as well as Maria Schilling and Melissa Swislosky. On paper they are pretty evenly matched, so it should be a good fun race to watch.”
In the record field of canoe teams will be many out of state paddlers and 27 international paddlers. There will also be about 23 paddlers with local ties.
“Former Tawas resident Kyle Stonehouse (now of Grayling) should be a lock for the top 10, he has been improving steadily over the years and is becoming a really good paddler,” Matthews said. “Caleb Watson (of Oscoda) is going to be shooting for a top 20 or top 25 spot. He has only been paddling for a year but he has made leaps and bounds improvement, he is one of the most talked about up and comers in the sport. Joey Kimsel (of Oscoda) will have a strong race and LJ Bourgeois will try to battle his way to the money (top 40) and with as deep of a field as it is, if you make the top 40 you definitely earned it.”
With a record setting field before the race even begins, the 75th marathon has the stage set to be one of the best.
“I am blown away that we are at over 100 teams,” Matthews said. “Truly exciting to see our hard work as volunteers pay off with more teams entering and competing and the international teams, that is fantastic to have them here. It shows that our little town is well known outside of our state, at least in this sport.”
Local paddlers at a glance:
• Canoe 115
Rod Elliott, 56, Grayling, 6 career starts
Joey Kimsel, 42, Oscoda, 14 career starts
• Canoe 31
Eric Dittenbir, 46, Traverse City, 11 career starts
Terry Curley, 63 East Tawas, 3 career starts
• Canoe 85
Chase Matthews, 25, Brownstown (formerly of Harrisville), 3 career starts
Austin Poland, 24, Oscoda, 0 career starts
• Canoe 57
Dan Mecklenberg, 61, Columbus, OH, 3 career starts
Jon Webb, 63, Mi, formerly of Oscoda, 27 career starts
• Canoe 29
Jay Mammel, 72, East Tawas, 1 career start
Dale Thompson, 67, Kentwood, 7 career starts
• Canoe 34
LJ Bourgeois, 46, Greenbush, 5 career starts
Bryce Martin, 30, Grayling, 2 career starts
• Canoe 11
Drew Compau, 32, Addis, LA, formerly of Hale, 6 career starts
Chad Brandt, 49, Union, KY, formerly of Hale, 6 career starts
• Canoe 05
Bruce Barton, 66, Homer, 21 career starts
Carrie Montgomery, 53, Mikado, 20 career starts
• Canoe 18
Noah VanderVeen, 26, Tawas City, 1 career start
Josie VanderVeen, 27, Tawas City, 1 career start
• Canoe 27
Alecia Bischoff, 33, Tawas City, 0 career starts
Kevin Ornatowski, 65, Tawas City 5 career starts
• Canoe 76
Keith Wojahn, 59, Tawas City, 7 career starts
Jerry Killingbeck, 54, East Tawas, 17 career starts
• Canoe 53
Sean Brabant, 33, Roscommon, 9 career starts
Caleb Watson, 20, Oscoda, 1 career start
• Canoe 58
Diana Jurewicz, 60, Omer, 1 career start
Sarah Webb, 62, Mio, formerly of Oscoda, 5 career starts
• Canoe 09
Kyle Mynar, 38, Martindale, TX, 9 career starts
Kyle Stonehouse, 29, Grayling, formerly of East Tawas, 10 career starts
• Canoe 120
Jeremy Kellogg, 37, Plainwell, 2 career starts
Josh Kellogg, 40, Curran, 4 career starts
• Canoe 06
Kris Kalfleisch, 39, Mio, 2 career starts
Ursual Latreille, 51, Curran, 1 career start
• Canoe 79
Daniel Sherman, 43, Frankenmuth, 2 career starts
Chris Scully, 63, Lincoln, 17 career starts