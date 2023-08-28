HALE – The Hale cross country team opened up the season with a unique event on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The Eagles ran a two-mile evening race at Petoskey, and got to eat tacos after, in an event dubbed the Twilight Taco 2 Mile.
Running for the boys’ team was Sean Bernard, who finished 16th with an 11:40. Paxton Downing crossed 30th at 12:55, Liam Schalk-Smith was 60th on a time of 15:19 and Curtis Wolkens was 68th on a time of 19:23.
On the girls’ side, Kayla Wolanin led the way with a 32nd place finish and ran a time of 16:34. Rowan Hood crossed 40th on a run of 19:57 and Elizabeth Gibson was 42nd at 21:07.
Hale runs at the Dwayne Rau Invitational on Thursday competes at a meet at Standish-Sterling on Wednesday, Sept. 6.