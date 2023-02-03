EAST TAWAS – Tawas-Whittemore-Hale (T-W-H) United Fund has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
The grant will help support the 10 agencies T-W-H United Fund supports. The contribution is provided in addition to the gifts made by Consumers Energy employees and retirees.
Children and families in the three communities benefit from the annual local United Fund drive. Nearly all of those funds are distributed to the 10 local agencies United Fund supports. A small percentage goes to the Michigan Association of United Ways.
Those 10 agencies are Hale Youth Activities, Iosco Coats for Kids, Tawas Area Education Foundation, Hale Area Education Foundation, Whittemore-Prescott Education Foundation, Hope Shores Alliance, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, Boy Scouts Water and Woods Field Service Council, Iosco County 4-H and Tawas FISH, Inc.
The local United Way Board of Directors is made up of all volunteers. On the board are John Morris, president; Pete Stoll, vice president; Kim Miller, secretary; Blinda Baker, treasurer; and directors Bonita Coyle, Jim Kirchner, Ruth Danielson, June Pursey and Tony Pursey.
Donations may be made to Tawas-Whittemore-Hale United Fund, P.O. Box 28, East Tawas, MI 48730.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. The Consumers Energy Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what’s most important to Michigan – its people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity. In 2020, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy and its employees and retirees contributed over $20 million to Michigan nonprofits.
For more information about the Consumers Energy Foundation, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.