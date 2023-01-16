HALE – The Hale girls’ basketball team didn’t exactly have a high-powered offense type of night on Friday. The Lady Eagles, who were hosting Fairview in a North Star League Little Dipper meeting, had plenty of defense though, and received a career high 20 points from freshman Ali Beebe, allowing them to win 30-16.
“You are always happy to get a win,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “We did a lot of things that I thought were in the right direction but we really struggled to score the ball. We were lucky tonight that Ali made layups. She had struggled the last couple of games, but tonight she put the ball in the hole and kind of salvaged the game rebounding and putting it back in because we weren’t shooting it well.”
Beebe scored 12 of her 20 points in the first quarter, as she knocked down six shots in the paint, helping Hale to a 16-6 lead after one.
“We started off the game well, with good energy,” Kimmerer said. “Defensively I thought we played well all night but we struggled to make shots.”
Beebe also scored the team’s only four points in the second quarter, as Hale slightly increased its lead to 20-8 by the half.
Beebe put in four more points in the third, as Hale led 28-14 entering the fourth; where both teams netted two points each as Hale finished off its fourth win in a row.
“The thing that I liked about tonight is that we were able to keep that (early) lead, we didn’t give any of it back,” Kimmerer said. “They would make a bucket and we would go get another one back. We kind of kept that 12-to-14 point cushion most of the way, so I was happy with that.”
Beebe finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Dalaney Kimmerer had two points, six assists and four steals, Bailey Hewitt had two points and four rebounds and with two points each was Erica Bernard, Aurora Brito and Callie Hicks.
Fairview was led by Summer Forletta with 10 points, while their usual leading scorer Jessie Ross was held to just one point.
“We played defensively pretty well and we knew where (Ross) was at all times,” Kimmerer said. “We gave up some shots to other players knowing that we would rather them shoot than her shoot. I thought we did a pretty good job there.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 10 the Eagles played a North Star League crossover game at the Charlton Heston Academy. Hale was able to win this game 45-11.
“It was a good game that everyone got a lot of time and opportunities,” Kimmerer said. “It was nice to have so many girls score.”
Hale led the entire way in this one as well, 13-0 after one, 26-2 at the half and 37-8 entering the fourth.
Kimmerer led the way with eight points and five steals, Beebe had eight points and six rebounds, Bernard had six points and five boards, Hewitt and C. Hicks had six points apiece, Brito was able to net four, Felicity Hicks contributed three points and adding two points each was Kaitlyn Hollis and Emily Bain.
Kyleigh Osborne led Charlton Heston with six points.
Hale (5-3 overall, 2-0 NSL Little Dipper) hosted AuGres on Tuesday, heads to Posen on Friday and hosts Hillman on Thursday, Jan. 26.