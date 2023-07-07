WEST BRANCH – District Health Departments No. 2 (DHD2) and No. 4 (DHD4) announce the availability of Listening Sessions in each region to gather information that helps the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) have a better understanding of regional issues that can be addressed and applied to efforts in prevention of chronic disease.
The sessions are open to residents from the Northeast Community Health Innovation Region: Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, and Roscommon counties.
“We believe that our communities know their own needs best and can produce real solutions for improvements that grow an overall sense of resilience,” says Denise Bryan, DHD2/DHD4 health officer.
Bryan said these listening sessions are the first step to starting a conversation that will inform and guide future program and policy development at the state a local level.
“Your voice is important and will help us add the right resources and advocate for key changes,” she said. “Building and maintaining trust and legitimacy with the communities we serve is paramount for the MDHHS and the success of our local efforts.
“Community members should be recognized as essential partners in the development of programs and policies and offered meaningful and accessible opportunities to provide input.”
Listening Sessions will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:
• July Session
Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.
Tawas High School Cafeteria
255 W M 55, Tawas City, MI 48763
• August Session
Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
Alpena-Montmorency-Alcona Educational Service District (AMA-ESD)
2118 US Highway 23 S, Alpena, MI 49707
Those interested in attending a listening session must first pre-register by following this link: https://forms.office.com/r/n3ngnwCq4F.