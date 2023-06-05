OSCODA – A full day of activities is planned for Saturday, June 10 to introduce the community to a proposed AuSable River Boardwalk project.
Brothers Chad and Peter MacDonald will be sharing their vision for development of a boardwalk along the AuSable River. Phase One of the proposed project includes a suspended riverwalk along the 450 feet of property that the MacDonalds plan to donate to the township.
The event will kickoff on Saturday at 3 p.m. behind the Office Lounge and Grill with a presentation about the proposed project. From 4-6 p.m., DJ Jason Cadorette, with Bringing People Together, will be spinning tunes. Appetizers will be provided and adult beverages will be available for purchase through local bars participating in the Social District.
At 6 p.m. Kathy Erickson, will be providing a preview of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon. Past and current participants will be in attendance to talk about the marathon that is scheduled for July 29 this year.
At 7 p.m. Ron Fryer and the local band 2wice Shy will be playing live music until 10 p.m. All of the day’s events will take place behind the Office Lounge and Grill.
As previously reported, the MacDonalds are planning to redevelop their childhood home and an adjoining property, located on Piety Hill into an inn, apartments and condominiums. According to Peter, the latest iteration of the plans includes six condos and 22 lofted, two-story apartments.