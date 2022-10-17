TAWAS CITY – Following up on a request submitted by Tawas Area High School (TAHS) golf coach Paul Vainer to form a girls’ varsity golf team, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted unanimously to establish a club team in order to “monitor interest, expenses, and long-term sustainability” at its regular meeting held Oct. 10.
According to TAS Superintendent John Klinger, the level of support for the club will be reviewed periodically to determine whether or not a formal varsity program will be developed.
Vainer’s request, which was initially presented at the TAS Board meeting on Sept. 12, was referred to an ad hoc committee consisting of Trustees Shannon Klenow, Michael Butzin, and Ami Edmonds, who met on Sept. 26, Klinger said. After receiving input from both Vainer and Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur at that meeting, the committee recommended adding a girls’ golf club “as a way to gauge interest, track expenses associated with a new program, and monitor long-term sustainability.”
Also at the Oct. 10 meeting, Klinger notified the Board that three letters of resignation had been received by his office: assistant technology support specialist Casey Carpenter, who has worked in the district for 4-1/2 years, resigned effective Oct. 11; High School special education teacher Rick Collins announced his retirement after 29 years effective Jan. 20, 2023; and Clara Bolen Elementary School educational assistant Wendy Smith retired Sept. 30 after 23 years of service. Klinger added that educational assistant Thomas Gilbert has requested an unpaid medical leave starting Nov. 17, which is expected to last from six to eight weeks.
On the recommendation of AD Mejeur, Pete Scott was unanimously approved for hire as the JV assistant football coach.
The Board also unanimously approved Mejeur’s slate of winter sports coaches. Todd Kaems will coach boys’ varsity basketball and Amy Edwards will coach girls’ varsity basketball, with Scott Herbolsheimer leading the girls’ JV basketball team. Eighth grade boys’ basketball will be coached by Jason Woelke, while Reuben Edwards and Anna Dalman will coach eight grade girls’ basketball and seventh grade girls’ basketball, respectively. Non-paid coaching positions will be filled by Kim Miller (girls’ bowling), Allen Miller (boys’ bowling), and Mel Rettell (Hockey). Coaching positions for JV boys’ basketball and seventh grade boys’ basketball remain open at this writing.
A first reading of new and revised Board bylaws and policies took place at this meeting. New policies regarding Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs) and Automated Clearing House (ACH) arrangements and flags and displays, and revised policies on compensation, vendor relations, the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), small unmanned aircraft systems, and school visitors, were presented.
Klinger reported on a meeting of the Sinking Fund committee held on Oct. 3, where his recommended projects were supported by the committee. He said that his goal is to have five to seven exterior doors be replaced, the Clara Bolen PA system be updated, classroom furniture updated, the Clara Bolen gym floor be replaced, the district lighting system be upgraded, flooring and carpeting in Clara Bolen classrooms be removed and replaced and fencing throughout the district be improved by the end of the school year.
At the request of Operations/Transportation Director Brandon Lichota, the Board approved the purchase of a used 2020 Chrysler Voyager minivan from Zubek Motors at a cost of $24,995.
Lichota’s recommendation that new VCT flooring be purchased from and installed by Seymour Carpet and Furniture in two classrooms at Clara Bolen Elementary School at a cost of $11,447.05 was also approved by the Board.