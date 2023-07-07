LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently appointed an East Tawas woman to the Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity.
Lisa Bolen, of East Tawas, is the executive director and chief operating officer of the Northeast Community Service Agency. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from Michigan State University. She also is a member of the East Tawas City Council.
Bolen is appointed to represent community action agencies, for a term commencing June 30, 2023, and expiring June 21, 2026.
The Commission on Community Action and Economic Opportunity was created to provide opportunity for low-income persons to actively participate in the development of policies and programs to reduce poverty and serves as a statewide forum to address the needs and concerns of low-income people in the state of Michigan.
Bolen is among four persons appointed by Whitmer to the commission.
These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.