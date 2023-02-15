EAST LANSING – Interested persons can learn more about birding through the four-part webinar series, Michigan Birding 101.
Michigan Birding 101 is free and open to all adults. Sessions will be held on Tuesdays, March 7-28 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Explore the wonderful hobby of birding in four fun online classes.
The schedule includes:
• March 7 - Birding 101: Equipment and how to ID Birds
• March 14 – Backyard Birding: Backyard feeding and backyard bird ID
• March 21 – Conserve the Birds: Birding ethics and backyard habitats/native planting
• March 28 – Birding in Michigan: Where to go and what to see
Register at bit.ly/MIBIRDS23. The Zoom link will be sent to you after registration.