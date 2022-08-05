LANSING – Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates rose in 15 Michigan labor market areas over the month of June, according to data recently released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
“Most of Michigan’s regional jobless rates saw typical June increases,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “June nonfarm jobs increased throughout the state as seasonal hiring continued across multiple industries.”
Michigan regional unemployment rates ranged from 3.9 to 6.5 percent during June. Jobless rate gains ranged from 0.3 to 1.0 percentage points, with a median increase of 0.7 percentage points. The Detroit metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was the only region to demonstrate a jobless rate decline over the month. The unemployment rate in the Lansing MSA remained unchanged since May.
Jobless rates decreased in all 17 Michigan labor market areas over the year, with a median decrease of 1.4 percentage points.
Regional employment down over month, up over year
Twelve Michigan regions exhibited employment declines over the month, with a median reduction of 0.9 percent. The Lansing MSA demonstrated the largest employment reduction since May. Four labor market areas exhibited employment advances in June, led by the Northwest Lower Michigan region (+3.0 percent). Employment in the Muskegon metro area remained unchanged over the month.
Employment advanced in all 17 Michigan labor market areas over the year, with a median increase of 3.8 percent. The Ann Arbor metro region demonstrated the most pronounced employment increase since June 2021 (+5.7 percent).
Regional workforce levels mixed over month, up over year
Labor force levels increased in eight areas over the month, with a median advance of 0.8 percent. The most pronounced labor force hike occurred in the Northwest Lower Michigan region (+3.2 percent). Labor force levels fell in six metro areas during June, led by the Lansing MSA (-2.1 percent). The Grand Rapids, Midland, and Monroe metro area workforce levels all remained unchanged since May.
All 17 Michigan labor market areas displayed labor force advances over the year, with a median increase of 2.1 percent.
Payroll jobs advance in most regions during June
The monthly survey of employers indicated that Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment rose by 50,000 over the month, or 1.2 percent, resulting in a June payroll job total of 4,390,000. Employment gains occurred in most major industry sectors with the exceptions of government (-14,000) and education and health services (-3,000).
Ten Michigan metro areas exhibited nonfarm job gains over the month, with a median increase of 0.9 percent. The largest over-the-month employment increase of 1.7 percent occurred in both the Muskegon and Niles-Benton Harbor regions. Total nonfarm jobs declined in the Lansing and Ann Arbor metro areas and remained unchanged in the Bay City and Jackson regions.
Michigan nonfarm employment rose by 159,000 over the year, or 3.8 percent. All 14 metro areas demonstrated nonfarm job advances over the year, with a median employment increase of 2.7 percent.
County jobless rates increase over month, decrease over year
Sixty-nine Michigan counties demonstrated unemployment rate advances between May and June. Jobless rates fell in all 83 counties over the year.