EAST LANSING – A two-hour workshop is offered for persons looking to learn how to prepare and sell foods to the public under Michigan’s Cottage Food Law.
The workshop combines education about the Michigan Cottage Food Law and food safety aspects of preparing and selling cottage foods safely and successfully. Michigan Cottage Food Law allows residents to manufacture foods in home kitchens and store those products at home. Topics include preparing, packaging, labeling, storing, and transporting cottage foods.
This is a free workshop, taught by MSU Extension Food Safety and MSU Product Center educators. Join online, via Zoom, using your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or any device with internet access. The Cottage Food Law workshop is offered on multiple dates and various times.
See the registration website to choose a date and time. The next workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants that attend the full program will receive a Michigan Cottage Food Law/ Food Safety Certificate.
To learn more and to register for one of the workshops go to https://events.anr.msu.edu/MiCottageFood2022/.